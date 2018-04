Australis has added its second ship, as the Ventus Australis was christened in Chile on Jan. 2 at a ceremony at ASENAV shipyard.

The vessel will spend her first season sailing to Cape Horn and glaciers in Tierra del Fuego, homeporting in Punta Arenas.

The ship joins the Stella Australia as the company expands to two 210-passenger expedition vessels.

Among the design features, the ships offer large windows for passengers to enjoy passing scenery. Shore excursions are included in the cruise fare.