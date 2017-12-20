Port of Seattle Appoints Stephen Metruck as Executive Director

The Port of Seattle Commission has announced the appointment of retired U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Stephen P. Metruck as its new Executive Director. Metruck brings 34 years of executive experience in maritime, security and financial leadership to his new role. Most recently, Metruck was Commander of the Mid-Atlantic Region, overseeing 3,600 military and civilian personnel, and before that, responsibility for planning and execution of the $10 billion U.S. Coast Guard budget.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead an organization with such significant economic impact for the region,” said Metruck in a prepared statement. “Having served here before, I also know there is no better place in the country to live and work. I’m looking forward to being back.”

Metruck also served as Commander of Sector Puget Sound from 2005 to 2008. In this capacity, he was responsible for enforcing complex national and international safety, security and environmental laws. He oversaw the creation of the nationally recognized Puget Sound Joint Harbor Operations Center (JHOC), which brings numerous government jurisdictions and stakeholders under a unified command in the event of a natural disaster or other major incident in response to which the Port will likely play a key role.

As a member of the Coast Guard Academy Board of Trustees, Metruck oversaw increased diversity for incoming Academy Classes. He also served on a task force developing policies preventing and responding to sexual assault in the Coast Guard.

Priorities for the Executive Director will include effective leadership of the organization as it modernizes and expands Sea-Tac International Airport to meet rapidly growing demand, oversee major developments at Fishermen’s Terminal in support of the North Pacific Fishing Fleet, worth billions in economic activity, manages the Port’s real estate assets to maximize economic opportunities for local communities, and further develops a thriving cruise business that handles over one-million revenue passengers a year. The Port is also expanding its leadership in environmental stewardship and workforce development.