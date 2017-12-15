Princess Announces 2019 Japan Cruise Program

Princess Cruises announced its 2019 program in Japan, featuring the Japanese-built Diamond Princess returning for her sixth season, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo (Yokohama) and Kobe.

The March-November 2019 season features 60 departures on 40 unique itineraries, visiting 41 destinations in seven countries, more ports than ever before.

"Japan is a culturally rich country with an abundance of local entertainment, historical sites and culinary experiences for our guests to embrace," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia group president. "Cruising is the best way to explore this island nation and Princess has been recognized the number one international cruise line in Japan."

Deployment includes first-time port calls at Gamagori, Himeji, Matsuyama, Niigata, Miyako and Takamatsu as well as nine departures during the popular Spring Flowers season, visiting many top cherry blossom and spring flowers sites throughout all of Japan.

Seven departures provide access to some of the most popular summer festivals in Japan including the Aomori Nebuta Festival, Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival and Akita Kanto Festival, Princess said.

Three voyages include viewing of the Kumano Grand Fireworks Festival visible from the decks of the Diamond Princess, a display of over 10,000 fireworks

There are five voyages with late night stays in Aomori during the Aomori Nebuta Festival, which features Nebuta float figures, traditional music, and many vibrant dancers, easily accessible on foot from the port.

And there voyages provide access to many August festivals including Akita Kanto Festival, Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival and Tokushima Awa Dance Festival.

Variety of Southern Islands cruises allowing guests to experience a different climate and culture, with calls to the isles of Okinawa and Ishigaki or Miyakojima, and to Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan.

There are multiple circle Hokkaido cruises including late night stays in Hakodate, home to the Mt. Hakodate cable car.

There is also a nine-day circle Japan or Sea of Japan voyages circumnavigating the country.