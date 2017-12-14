Carnival Fascination Set for Big Refit

The Carnival Fascination will undergo a multi-million-dollar dry dock at Grand Bahama Shipyard that will add a variety of popular food and beverage innovations, including Guy’s Burger Joint developed by Guy Fieri, the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar, BlueIguana Cantina Mexican eatery, Cherry on Top sweets shop, the poolside RedFrog Rum Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar, and a Bonsai Sushi Express venue, according to Carnival.

The spaces will be added during a two-week dry dock taking place Feb. 4-17, 2018, in Freeport prior to the ship resuming its year-round schedule of seven-day cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning Feb. 18, 2018.

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience these exciting new features aboard Carnival Fascination when she returns to her year-round homeport of San Juan early next year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

