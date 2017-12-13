Cruise Industry News Annual Report

SkySea Closes Out Season 2 of SkySea Voice

SkySea Voice Season 2 Came to a Thrilling Conclusion

SkySea Cruise Line has wrapped up season two of SkySea Voice, the industry's largest interactive guest singing competition at sea, according to a statement.

After nine months of onboard competitions and over 7,000 participants, 28 finalists were invited onto SkySea Golden Era’s December 5 sailing from Shenzhen for the Grand Finale competition, all aiming for a piece of the $15,000 cash grand prize.

Miss Ye Jingwen was named SkySea Voice Champion of 2017

Nearly three million cruisers and social media users participated in the final selection process, according to the cruise line. 

The final event took place on the ship on Dec. 8, where the 28 finalists went head to head in front of a panel of judges, including Daniela Bessia, an Argentinian singer and frequent performer onboard SkySea Golden Era, Miss Li Wennv, winner of season one of SkySea Voice, and senior SkySea Golden Era Officers.

The top three winners all got a piece of the $15,000 prize, with Miss Ye Jingwen taking home top honors. She had previously graduated from Shanghai Music College and dazzled the crowd with her performance. Li Yujie and Yan Wenjun were ranked second and third, respectively. 

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Galveston