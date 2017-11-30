Royal Caribbean Doubles Cuba Program

Just days after cruise industry executives were in Cuba for meetings, Royal Caribbean International announced it will "double its opportunities for a Cuba adventure next summer," with two ships sailing Cuba, including the Majesty of the Seas and Empress of the Seas. The company is also adding two new ports: Santiago de Cuba and Cienfuegos.

Sailings will range from four to eight nights.

The Empress offer cruises year-round from Miami, including a seven-night program calling in Cienfuegos, Havana and Nassau, Bahamas; and five-night sailings visiting Key West, Florida and spending the night in Havana; and also an eight-night journey to Cienfuegos, Santiago de Cuba, Grand Cayman, and Labadee.

Majesty of the Seas will continue the four- and five-night offerings to Havana that include day and overnight stays, departing from Tampa from April to October 2018, and Ft. Lauderdale from November 2018 to March 2019.

"Cuba is such an important part of Caribbean culture, and we can't wait to call on Santiago de Cuba and Cienfuegos next year, showcasing even more of the country's scenic beauty, rich history and distinctive architecture," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Cruising remains the easiest way to visit Cuba, and with both Empress and Majesty sailing there in 2018 and 2019, we hope to make it that much easier for adventure seekers to experience the legendary island."