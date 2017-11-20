Cruise Industry News 101

Vago: Seaside Will Star in Miami Market

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises

“We are about to take delivery of our fifth prototype, a totally innovative ship called the MSC Seaside,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, speaking in a video interview following the third set of sea trials for the vessel.

MSC will take delivery of the ship at the end of November. The Fincantieri-built vessel will be christened in Miami in late December and then launch into weekly service in the Caribbean.

 “The MSC Seaside is totally innovative in design,” Vago continued. “She’s totally different.”

Vago said the aft part of the ship has never been seen before, with a low pool deck and a towering condo-like open-to-the-sea superstructure.

He said it was a ship that will bring guests back to the cruise experience as they are closer to the water.

“It will bring you closer to the navigational moments, which are of course the highlight of going on a cruise,” he said.

“She will be the star, the new attraction, in the Miami industry offering cruising in the Caribbean.”

