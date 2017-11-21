Alaskan Dream Cruises Launches New Itinerary Options

Chichagof Dream

Alaskan Dream Cruises is launching a new itinerary for the 2018 season, “Alaska’s Spring Wilderness & Wildlife Safari," and is introducing two special departures of its “Alaska’s Glacier Bay & Island Adventure,” according to a prepared statement.

The five-night “Alaska’s Spring Wilderness & Wildlife Safari” will be sailing round-trip out of Sitka.  With five departures on the 10-passenger Misty Fjord, the expedition explores the Sitka Sound area. A local captain and onboard naturalist will choose the best activities each day ,the company said.

These will include wildlife viewing and birdwatching, kayaking, paddleboarding, hiking, visiting the mineral pools at Goddard Hot Springs, the St. Lazaria Wildlife Refuge—an offshore volcanic island, as well as the herring fishery.

The expedition is priced at $3,290 per person based on double occupancy, including a stateroom on the vessel, all meals, excursions, a pre-cruise tour of Sitka and airport transfers. Departures are scheduled for March 17, 24 and 31, and April 7 and 14.

The two new sailings of the seven-night “Alaska’s Glacier Bay & Island Adventure” will sail round-trip from Juneau, on June 22 and Aug. 24. Guests will spend two days in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, hike onshore in the park and explore Alaska’s capital city. Other opportunities include exploring Sitka and the Tracy Arm-Ford’s Terror Wilderness area.

The new departures will be priced from $3,590 per person, with a $250 discount when booked by Dec. 15, 2017. Cruise fares include a stateroom on the Admiralty Dream, all meals, excursions, pre-cruise activities in Juneau and airport transfers.

