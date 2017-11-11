PortMiami Sets Passenger Record with 5.3 Million Guests

PortMiami surpassed the five million passenger mark in fiscal year 2016-2017 that ended Sept. 30, welcoming more than 5.3 million cruise travelers to Miami, the highest number of cruise guests anywhere.

“Miami remains the center of cruising in the world,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “Our seaport generated an estimated 5.3 million visitors, a tremendous milestone not only for PortMiami, but for Miami’s travel and tourism community. Cruise passengers come from virtually all over the world contributing economic growth for our cruise line partners, our hospitality and entertainment industry, as well as generate hundreds of thousands of jobs for the citizens of Miami-Dade County.”

“There is no other destination in the world that delivers modern cruising including the industry’s leading cruise brands and new build ships, beautiful beaches, dining, shopping, art and entertainment the way that PortMiami does, said Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, Chairwoman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. “We want to attract and encourage cruise passengers to continue selecting Miami as a destination in efforts to support economic opportunities and growth in our community.”

“PortMiami is committed to its cruise partners,” said PortMiami Director and CEO Juan M. Kuryla. “The Port team values each and every cruise line that has chosen Miami as a homeport. We are focused on delivering quality service, seamless operations, and all around excellence. We continue to invest in cruise terminal infrastructure for the next generation of cruise ships.”

The cruise footprint at PortMiami is quickly changing. New cruise berths and terminals, including intermodal and parking facilities are in the works to accommodate additional cruise ships calling at PortMiami, according to a statement.

Earlier this year Royal Caribbean International and Miami-Dade County broke ground on the cruise line’s brand new Cruise Terminal A, to accommodate the new era of cruising is scheduled to open in late 2018. The more than $200 million public-private partnership with Miami-Dade County includes the development, construction, and operation of the cruise terminal.

PortMiami’s Cruise Terminal F, recognized for its signature sails is currently undergoing renovations and expansion in preparation for the arrival of the MSC Seaside in late 2017.

The port also noted the arrival of Viking Ocean Cruises with the arrival of the Viking Sky and Viking Sun this November.

The expansion continues for 2018 with the arrival of Carnival Cruise Lines’ Carnival Horizon and Carnival Magic; Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Bliss; and Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, and the Symphony of the Seas.

MSC Cruises’ MSC Meraviglia will also be joining the Miami fleet in 2019 and Virgin Voyages will be making waves in spring 2020.