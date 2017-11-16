Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Zanetti: New Costa Ship Represents China Commitment

Mario Zanetti (right), President, Carnival China

Mario Zanetti, president of Carnival China, said that the new Costa Venezia represents the commitment the company is making to the Chinese market. The new vessel will arrive in time for the 2019 summer season, and be followed by a second sister class ship in 2020.

"The market penetration (in China) is relatively low compared to other markets," said Zanetti, at China Cruise Shipping.

He said the growing Chinese middle class and their purchasing power, along with the trend to spend more on experiences rather than physical goods, represents massive potential for the cruise industry.

"Also important is the strong support provided by the Chinese government, with cruising highlighted as a priority sector," Zanetti said.

He also has his eye on offering longer cruises and a more diverse itinerary mix, which will come as the market develops, and will also help in attracting new customers.

"Costa is beginning a new decade here in China and our focus is how to exceed guest expectations every single day," said Zanetti.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends