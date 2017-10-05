Windstar Names Inman as Director of Risk Management

Windstar Cruises announced it has named safety specialist Michael Inman as director of risk management and compliance.

Bringing with him experience from both the U.S. Coast Guard and the cruise industry, Inman will report directly to Windstar President John Delaney and work alongside fleet and technical operations officials.

“Michael Inman is no stranger to the Windstar family,” explained Delaney. “He’s worked with us in a large capacity over the last nine months, consulting on our new Alaska voyages and has given us critical support with respect to safety, environmental, and regulatory issues. Given his extensive professional experience in these areas, there is no doubt that his vast knowledge and expertise will help us meet our critical objective of safe operations everywhere we sail, every day, and on every ship.”

Inman’s career with the U.S. Coast Guard involved leading complex operations across drastically different geographic areas including the Caribbean Sea, Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska, and North Pacific Ocean. His day-to-day work life involved commanding multiple Coast Guard vessels and their crews, overseeing emergency search and rescue missions and spearheading intense international law enforcement efforts including counter drug, human smuggling and mass migration. He also helped plan and expand Coast Guard operations in the Arctic, influencing national level policy and decisions.

"Inman’s in-depth knowledge of maritime operations in Alaska will continue to provide Windstar with significant advantages for any upcoming Alaskan itineraries, which begin in May 2018," the company said. "Having served as the Captain of the Port for Southeast Alaska, Sector Juneau – an area known for its limited port facilities while remaining a number one cruise ship destination with over 1 million passengers visiting the region yearly – Inman oversaw more than 12,000 miles of coastline and was responsible for all marine safety, law enforcement matters, environmental protection policies, aids to navigations, and national security issues."

Most recently, Inman worked for Holland America Group for five-and-a-half years, focusing on safety, occupational safety and environmental issues for a fleet of more than 30 cruise ships. Inman also led the marine safety investigation program while at the cruise line and played a key role in supervising emergency response, maritime regulatory audits, environmental compliance and safety management systems.

Educated at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Science and a Master of Science in Telecommunications Systems Management from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, Inman is also an associate fellow of The Nautical Institute and a board member for both the Alaska Maritime Prevention and Response Network and The Puget Sound Maritime Historic Society and Youth Maritime Training Association.

Inman joins the 130 employees on the Windstar corporate team, based at the Seattle headquarters for the six-ship fleet.