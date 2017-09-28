Viking Cruises to Make Inaugural Call in Portsmouth

Viking Ocean Cruises is making its debut at Portsmouth International Port this Friday, Sept. 29, with staff ready to welcome one Viking passengers.

Matt Grimes, executive director, Viking Cruises, said; “We are delighted to be visiting Portsmouth International Port for the first time. It’s a great destination for our guests to explore with easy access to the best of England’s south coast and Portsmouth’s maritime history.

Viking Star arrives at Portsmouth International Port after a voyage from Le Havre, part of a 15-night cruise that traces the trade routes of the middles ages, according to a statement.

The cruise started in Viking Star’s homeport of Bergen, Norway. After leaving Portsmouth on the seventh day of the journey it heads to Falmouth, and then south to Spain and Portugal.

Mike Sellers, port director, said: “The whole industry has been watching the incredible success of Viking Ocean Cruises in such a short period of time and we’re delighted that Viking has chosen to bring its first ocean going vessel to Portsmouth International Port. Viking Star will feel right at home using our modern facilities at the heart of our historic maritime city. We look forward to seeing her again, and other Viking ocean cruise ships, in the near future.”