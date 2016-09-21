Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

MSC Confirms: Splendida Moving to China, Joining the Lirica

MSC Cruises has confirmed that the Splendida is heading to China in 2018 as reported by Cruise Industry News last month.

The 138,000-ton, 3,300-passenger (double occupancy) Splendida will be joining the 59,000-ton, 1,560-passenger Lirica, which since her launch in May has recently moved her year-round homeport from Shanghai to Tianjin, according to MSC.

MSC said that the Splendida will undergo significant drydock enhancements in late 2017, customizing the ship for the Chinese market.

The bigger ship will also be introducing the cruise line’s Yacht Club concept in China.

 

