Crystal Continues its Assessment of the SS United States

Crystal Cruises executives met in Philadelphia over the weekend to assess the progress of their technical evaluation of the SS United States, according to the SS United States Conservancy.

The Conservancy said that in recent months, Crystal has been evaluating the various technical issues and requirements of the ship’s potential conversion. The vessel must be completely re-engineered to comply with modern rules and standards.

So far, assessments have been made of the ship’s structural condition, hull and ballast tanks. Evaluations of the various products and materials used in the ship’s construction are said to be ongoing. And because the ship’s original steam powerplant will need to be modernized and replaced, a series of engineering studies are currently underway.