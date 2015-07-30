Crystal Introduces Etro Amenities and New Med-Spa Services

Crystal Cruises has expanded its lineup of luxury offerings to travelers aboard its ships, partnering with ETRO Spa products to introduce new amenities for staterooms and penthouses while also introducing Medi-Spa Cosmetic Treatments to its menu of services in the Crystal Spa and Salon.

In addition to the extensive selection of specialty massages, acupuncture, body wraps and facial services, three new state-of-the-art, noninvasive procedures will be available to those seeking to reduce signs of aging and improve the condition of their skin. Further pioneering spa offerings at sea, Crystal will unveil a Quartz Crystal treatment bed this month, becoming the only ship to feature the innovative technology.

“One of the perks of vacation – other than the memorable experiences one enjoys – is the revitalized and rested look that comes after a week or more of pampering and relaxation,” said Crystal President and CEO Edie Rodriguez. “Along with the indulgent luxuries that our guests enjoy aboard our ships, these services take that rejuvenation to the next level, helping travelers look as refreshed as they feel following a Crystal cruise.”

Medi-Spa Services include Target Wrinkle Treatments – for the softening of frown and forehead lines and crow’s feet, with visible results within days; Dermal Filler Treatment – to restore youthful contours on the lower face, focusing on smile, lip and marionette lines; replacing lost fullness; and Thermage CPT –a non-invasive skin tightening therapy, utilizing radiofrequency to improve the appearance of loose or sagging skin on the face, neck and abdominal region.

All Medi-Spa consultations and treatments are performed by a fully-licensed medical doctor. Additionally, guest can attend informational seminars on select days during voyages, ranging in topics from non-surgical facelifts and liquid facelifts to the latest in facial rejuvenation and skin tightening. Guests are welcome to attend these complimentary seminars and arrange private consultations with the doctor during their cruise.

Making its debut on Crystal Serenity, the MLX Quartz bed comprises a base made of alpha-quartz sand, which can be selectively heated to varying temperatures, helping to alleviate pain and enhance comfort. The malleable sand surface is covered with a hygienic polyurethane-coated sheet to prevent it from adhering to skin, while also promoting ergonomic positioning for massage and other therapies. Warm crystals mold and shape around the body helping to release muscle tension, detoxify and promote a deeper state of relaxation. With the addition of the new Quartz Crystal bed, Crystal will also add two new specialty massages to its indulgent menu of services: a hot mineral body massage and a poultice-powered muscle release massage, both utilizing the bed’s technology.

Among the new ETRO products available to guests during their cruise will be bathrobes, slippers, shower cap, shoe mittens and sewing kits. Additionally, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, bath salts and other toiletries will be added, available in varying unisex fragrances. The ETRO luxury amenities will be available beginning on Crystal Symphony’s August 16 Baltic sailing and Crystal Serenity’s August 20 Mediterranean and Western Europe voyage.

The Crystal Spa and Salon aboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity boast numerous options for guests seeking to treat themselves, whether a brief respite in the sauna and steam room, or an indulgent three-hour body work package. The new Medi-Spa treatments and other spa services can be booked prior to sailing through Crystal’s Priority Check-in and Planning Center (PCPC), or on board with the spa hostess.