North Vancouver Opens Spirit Trail and Low Level Road

The City of North Vancouver has officially opened its new Spirit Trail and Low Level Road.

The Low Level Road Project involved the realignment and elevation of approximately 2.6 kilometers of the Low Level Road, between St. Georges Avenue and 3rd Street East, providing space for two new rail tracks to improve rail switching efficiency and capacity. The project also eliminated three existing at-grade rail crossings and provided grade separated access to Neptune and Cargill terminals. Works addressed safety, recreation and noise challenges associated with port operations along the Low Level Road, including the reconfiguration of three intersections and improved lanes for cyclists.

In addition, the project involved the completion of the Spirit Trail pedestrian walkway from St. Georges Avenue to Kennard Avenue, including structures over two creeks in Moodyville Park and an overpass at 3rd Street East near Heywood Street. The Spirit Trail walkway accelerates the City of North Vancouver’s vision for a multi-use greenway.

Present at the opening were Andrew Saxton, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Lisa Raitt, Minister of Transport, with Peter Xotta, Vice President of Planning and Operations, Port Metro Vancouver; Barry Forbes, Vice Chair, TransLink Board of Directors; and Darrell Mussatto, Mayor of the City of North Vancouver.