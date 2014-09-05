Resorts World Bimini Opens Port; Expands Service to Port Everglades

Resorts World Bimini today announced the first phase of the Port at Resorts World Bimini is complete and that passengers will begin disembarking directly onto the island beginning Sept. 18, 2014. Guests can spend up to six hours on the island. The company also announced that Bimini SuperFast will complement its current Friday, Saturday and Sunday cruise schedule from Port Miami with a weekday schedule from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale to Bimini every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday beginning October 14, 2014.

“The completion of the Port at Resorts World Bimini further enhances our commitment to the island, offering guests more time in port and uninterrupted cruise service during the winter months,” said Dana Leibovitz, President of Resorts World Bimini. “Growing demand for cruises to Bimini among passengers hailing from Broward and Palm Beach counties and points north has led us add service from Port Everglades during the week. This move will make our day cruises even more accessible to the South Florida market and increase the economic impact to the island of Bimini.”

The roundtrip cruises will depart Port Everglades each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9 a.m., arriving directly to the new Port at Resorts World Bimini and returning to Ft. Lauderdale at 9 p.m. that evening. Bimini SuperFast will continue to sail from Port Miami three days a week, Friday through Sunday.

Phase one of the new Port, which includes a temporary Customs and Immigration facility, brings many benefits to the island and provides day-trip visitors with more time to enjoy Bimini’s miles of white sand beaches, six restaurants and bars and world-class casino.

Phase two of of the port construction will feature permanent facilities for Customs and Immigration; the third and final phase of construction of the Port will include a new beach experience, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy a variety of water sports onsite, as well as a restaurant and beach club as well as a craft market.

Resorts World Bimini is operated by the Genting Group, which has branded properties in Asia, Europe, North America, in addition to ownership interests in Norwegian Cruise Line and Star Cruises. Genting’s international strategic partners include Universal Studios and Simon Property. The company has a combined market capitalization of $45 billion and employs more than 50,000 people worldwide.