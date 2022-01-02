These Cruise Ships Are Set for New Homes in 2022

A number of cruise ships are starting new lives in 2022, having been sold between companies, transferring between sister brands and in some cases, starting service for entirely new operators.
According to the latest edition of Cruise Ship Second Hand Market Report by Cruise Industry News, here are the ships entering service for new operators in 2022:
Azamara Onward
Capacity: 680
Tonnage: 30,200
Year Built: 1999
New Operator: Azamara
Last Name and Cruise Line: Pacific Princess (Princess Cruises)
First Cruise: May 2, 2022
Previously operated by Princess Cruises, the former Pacific Princess is entering service for Azamara on May 2, 2022.
Now named Azamara Onward, the vessel is debuting with a series of Western and Eastern Mediterranean itineraries. Before debuting, however, the ship is set receive an extensive renovation to reflect the Azamara brand and its product.
Astoria Grande
Capacity: 1,186
Tonnage: 38,600
Year Built: 1996
New Operator: Astoria Grande
Last Name and Cruise Line: AIDAcara (AIDA Cruises)
First Cruise: TBD
The former AIDAcara is laid up in Turkey following her conversion to the Astoria Grande. She is expected to start sailing and serving a new market in 2022 for her new Russian owners, according to sources.
Ambience
Capacity: 1,590
Tonnage: 70,000
Year Built: 1991
New Operator: Ambassador Cruise Line
Last Name and Cruise Line: Pacific Dawn (P&O Australia)
First Cruise: April 6, 2022
After being saved from the scrapyard in early 2021, the Ambiance is set to debut for its new operator on April 6, 2022.
Currently being renovated in Croatia, the ship is set to launch a new product in the British market, sailing no-fly cruises for the new Ambassador Cruise Line. Before being sold to the new startup cruise company, the 1991-built vessel was last operated by P&O Australia as the Pacific Dawn.
Pacific Encounter
Capacity: 2,600
Tonnage: 109,000
Year Built: 1992
New Operator: P&O Australia
Last Name and Cruise Line: Star Princess (Princess Cruises)
First Cruise: April 22, 2022
The Pacific Encounter is entering service for P&O Australia in 2022. Formerly known as the Star Princess, the vessel is set to start a new life cruising in Australia, with its inaugural sailing currently scheduled for April 22.
Already sporting the new operator’s colors and livery, the 2,600-guest vessel underwent a refurbishment in Singapore, in early 2021.
Margaritaville Paradise
Capacity: 1,300
Tonnage: 53,000
Year Built: 1991
New Operator: Margaritaville at Sea
Last Name and Cruise Line: Grand Classica (Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)
First Cruise: April 30, 2022
Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels is entering the cruise business in 2022, using the former Grand Classica.
Currently sailing for Bahamas Paradise, the 1991-built vessel is set to launch service for the new brand on April 30, following an extensive refit at Grand Bahama. As the Margaritaville Paradise, the vessel is offering short cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach.
Ex-Costa Magica
Capacity: 2,720
Tonnage: 103,000
Year Built: 2004
New Operator: Carnival Cruise Line
Last Name and Cruise Line: Costa Magica (Costa Cruises)
First Cruise: “Mid-2022”
While details are still not known at press time, the Costa Magica is set to launch service for Carnival Cruise Line by mid-2022.
Following a drydock, renaming and Carnival-branded conversion, the vessel is debuting in the North American market after nearly 20 years sailing for Costa Cruises.
Heritage Adventurer
Capacity: 146
Tonnage: 9,000
Year Built: 1993
New Operator: Heritage Expeditions
Last Name and Cruise Line: RCGS Resolute (One Ocean Expeditions)
First Cruise: June 3, 2022
New Zealand-based Heritage Expeditions announced it would operate the former Hanseatic last year. Last operated by One Ocean Expeditions, the ship is set to debut for its new cruise line on June 3, 2022.
Now named the Heritage Adventurer, the 1993-built vessel is set to offer expedition cruises to Russian Far East, the South Pacific, New Zealand, the Subantarctic Islands and Antarctica.
Other cruise ships starting new lives in 2022 include:
- Costa Mediterranea (Carnival China - CSSC)
- Costa Atlantica (Carnival China - CSSC)
- Pacific Adventurer (P&O Australia)
- The Zenith (PeaceBoat)
- Pacific World (PeaceBoat)
- Charming (Foresee Cruises)
- Vidanta Elegant (Vidanta Cruises)