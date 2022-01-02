These Cruise Ships Are Set for New Homes in 2022

A number of cruise ships are starting new lives in 2022, having been sold between companies, transferring between sister brands and in some cases, starting service for entirely new operators.

According to the latest edition of Cruise Ship Second Hand Market Report by Cruise Industry News, here are the ships entering service for new operators in 2022:

Azamara Onward

Capacity: 680

Tonnage: 30,200

Year Built: 1999

New Operator: Azamara

Last Name and Cruise Line: Pacific Princess (Princess Cruises)

First Cruise: May 2, 2022

Previously operated by Princess Cruises, the former Pacific Princess is entering service for Azamara on May 2, 2022.

Now named Azamara Onward, the vessel is debuting with a series of Western and Eastern Mediterranean itineraries. Before debuting, however, the ship is set receive an extensive renovation to reflect the Azamara brand and its product.

Astoria Grande

Capacity: 1,186

Tonnage: 38,600

Year Built: 1996

New Operator: Astoria Grande

Last Name and Cruise Line: AIDAcara (AIDA Cruises)

First Cruise: TBD

The former AIDAcara is laid up in Turkey following her conversion to the Astoria Grande. She is expected to start sailing and serving a new market in 2022 for her new Russian owners, according to sources.

Ambience

Capacity: 1,590

Tonnage: 70,000

Year Built: 1991

New Operator: Ambassador Cruise Line

Last Name and Cruise Line: Pacific Dawn (P&O Australia)

First Cruise: April 6, 2022

After being saved from the scrapyard in early 2021, the Ambiance is set to debut for its new operator on April 6, 2022.

Currently being renovated in Croatia, the ship is set to launch a new product in the British market, sailing no-fly cruises for the new Ambassador Cruise Line. Before being sold to the new startup cruise company, the 1991-built vessel was last operated by P&O Australia as the Pacific Dawn.

Pacific Encounter

Capacity: 2,600

Tonnage: 109,000

Year Built: 1992

New Operator: P&O Australia

Last Name and Cruise Line: Star Princess (Princess Cruises)

First Cruise: April 22, 2022

The Pacific Encounter is entering service for P&O Australia in 2022. Formerly known as the Star Princess, the vessel is set to start a new life cruising in Australia, with its inaugural sailing currently scheduled for April 22.

Already sporting the new operator’s colors and livery, the 2,600-guest vessel underwent a refurbishment in Singapore, in early 2021.

Margaritaville Paradise

Capacity: 1,300

Tonnage: 53,000

Year Built: 1991

New Operator: Margaritaville at Sea

Last Name and Cruise Line: Grand Classica (Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)

First Cruise: April 30, 2022

Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels is entering the cruise business in 2022, using the former Grand Classica.

Currently sailing for Bahamas Paradise, the 1991-built vessel is set to launch service for the new brand on April 30, following an extensive refit at Grand Bahama. As the Margaritaville Paradise, the vessel is offering short cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach.

Ex-Costa Magica

Capacity: 2,720

Tonnage: 103,000

Year Built: 2004

New Operator: Carnival Cruise Line

Last Name and Cruise Line: Costa Magica (Costa Cruises)

First Cruise: “Mid-2022”

While details are still not known at press time, the Costa Magica is set to launch service for Carnival Cruise Line by mid-2022.

Following a drydock, renaming and Carnival-branded conversion, the vessel is debuting in the North American market after nearly 20 years sailing for Costa Cruises.

Heritage Adventurer

Capacity: 146

Tonnage: 9,000

Year Built: 1993

New Operator: Heritage Expeditions

Last Name and Cruise Line: RCGS Resolute (One Ocean Expeditions)

First Cruise: June 3, 2022

New Zealand-based Heritage Expeditions announced it would operate the former Hanseatic last year. Last operated by One Ocean Expeditions, the ship is set to debut for its new cruise line on June 3, 2022.

Now named the Heritage Adventurer, the 1993-built vessel is set to offer expedition cruises to Russian Far East, the South Pacific, New Zealand, the Subantarctic Islands and Antarctica.

