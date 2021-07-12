The Last Five Cruise Ship Transactions

While cruise lines pursue their service restart, many cruise ships continue to be sold or repurposed. With the aim of optimizing their fleets, major cruise operators are shedding older tonnage and focusing on more efficient vessels.

The moves mean a warmed secondhand market, with opportunistic transfers and sales still taking place. Here are the latest five:

[For more information on cruise ship transactions see the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.]

AIDAcara

Capacity: 1,186

Tonnage: 38,600

Year built: 1996

Transaction date: June 2021

Fate: Sold to an undisclosed buyer

Carnival Corporation's AIDA Cruises brand announced the sale of the AIDAcara in June. While a buyer was not named, AIDA said the move gives it the opportunity to optimize its fleet structure with a view to achieving its sustainability goals.

AIDA Cruises was started with the AIDAcara in 1996, which first entered service as the AIDA.

AIDA’s Excel 3

Capacity: 5,400

Tonnage: 183,900

Year built: 2023

Transaction date: June 2021

Fate: Transferred to Carnival Cruise Line

AIDA’s third Excel-class ship is being transferred to Carnival Cruise Line ahead of its delivery. Currently being built in Germany, the vessel will join its sister ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration in the U.S. market in 2023.

According to Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, the move reflects the strong position established by the brand in the United States and the overall plans by Carnival Corporation to optimize capacity and growth in key markets.

Costa Magica

Capacity: 2,720

Tonnage: 103,000

Year built: 2004

Transaction date: June 2021

Fate: Transferred to Carnival Cruise Line

The 2004-built Costa Magica will be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line in 2022. Last operated by Costa Cruises, the vessel is set to go through a drydock, renaming and Carnival-branded conversion before entering service in the United States.

More detailed plans about homeports, itineraries and the ship’s new name will be revealed soon, according to Carnival.

Santa Cruz II

Capacity: 100

Tonnage: 7,000

Year built: 2001

Transaction date: June 2021

Fate: Chartered by Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten Expeditions is heading into the Galapagos, having inked a deal with Metropolitan Touring to charter the Santa Cruz II. Built as Mare Australis in 2001, the 90-guest vessel will enter service for the Norwegian operator in January 2022.

While keeping its current name, the ship will see a significant refit this year including all suites and cabins, explorer lounge, dining room, bar, and other public areas.

Leisure World

Capacity: 580

Tonnage: 15,653

Year built: 1969

Transaction date: July 2021

Fate: Scrapped

After two decades serving as a casino ship in Asia, the Leisure World arrived in Alang recently. Built in the late 1960s as Norwegian Cruise Line’s Skyward, the vessel is now being scrapped at the Indian beach.

The 15,000-ton vessel was last operated by New Century Cruise Lines in Singapore and Malaysia. After the scrapping of the Louis Aura in 2019, the Leisure World was the last surviving ship of Norwegian’s original "white fleet".