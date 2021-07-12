The Last Five Cruise Ship Transactions

While cruise lines pursue their service restart, many cruise ships continue to be sold or repurposed. With the aim of optimizing their fleets, major cruise operators are shedding older tonnage and focusing on more efficient vessels.
The moves mean a warmed secondhand market, with opportunistic transfers and sales still taking place. Here are the latest five:
AIDAcara
Capacity: 1,186
Tonnage: 38,600
Year built: 1996
Transaction date: June 2021
Fate: Sold to an undisclosed buyer
Carnival Corporation's AIDA Cruises brand announced the sale of the AIDAcara in June. While a buyer was not named, AIDA said the move gives it the opportunity to optimize its fleet structure with a view to achieving its sustainability goals.
AIDA Cruises was started with the AIDAcara in 1996, which first entered service as the AIDA.
AIDA’s Excel 3
Capacity: 5,400
Tonnage: 183,900
Year built: 2023
Transaction date: June 2021
Fate: Transferred to Carnival Cruise Line
AIDA’s third Excel-class ship is being transferred to Carnival Cruise Line ahead of its delivery. Currently being built in Germany, the vessel will join its sister ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration in the U.S. market in 2023.
According to Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, the move reflects the strong position established by the brand in the United States and the overall plans by Carnival Corporation to optimize capacity and growth in key markets.
Costa Magica
Capacity: 2,720
Tonnage: 103,000
Year built: 2004
Transaction date: June 2021
Fate: Transferred to Carnival Cruise Line
The 2004-built Costa Magica will be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line in 2022. Last operated by Costa Cruises, the vessel is set to go through a drydock, renaming and Carnival-branded conversion before entering service in the United States.
More detailed plans about homeports, itineraries and the ship’s new name will be revealed soon, according to Carnival.
Santa Cruz II
Capacity: 100
Tonnage: 7,000
Year built: 2001
Transaction date: June 2021
Fate: Chartered by Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten Expeditions is heading into the Galapagos, having inked a deal with Metropolitan Touring to charter the Santa Cruz II. Built as Mare Australis in 2001, the 90-guest vessel will enter service for the Norwegian operator in January 2022.
While keeping its current name, the ship will see a significant refit this year including all suites and cabins, explorer lounge, dining room, bar, and other public areas.
Leisure World
Capacity: 580
Tonnage: 15,653
Year built: 1969
Transaction date: July 2021
Fate: Scrapped
After two decades serving as a casino ship in Asia, the Leisure World arrived in Alang recently. Built in the late 1960s as Norwegian Cruise Line’s Skyward, the vessel is now being scrapped at the Indian beach.
The 15,000-ton vessel was last operated by New Century Cruise Lines in Singapore and Malaysia. After the scrapping of the Louis Aura in 2019, the Leisure World was the last surviving ship of Norwegian’s original "white fleet".