The Last Five Cruise Ship Secondhand Transactions

The cruise ship secondhand market is still booming in 2021.

With operators shedding tonnage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ships are finding new owners or charterers, some are being scrapped, and new companies are entering the cruise market.

The Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News provides a look back at the secondhand market, with vessel transaction data and more.

Here are the last five transactions:

RCGS Resolute (formerly the Hanseatic)

Capacity: 146

Tonnage: 9,000

Year built: 1991

Transaction date: May 2021

Fate: Sold for further service

New Zealand-based expedition cruise company Heritage Expeditions has announced that it will be operating the RCGS Resolute from May 2022. Renamed Society Adventurer and pictured above, the 1991-built vessel will sail expedition cruises in the Russian Far East, Antarctica, South Pacific and more.

The ship is best known for its long career with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as the Hanseatic. Following that, the ship was chartered to One Ocean Expeditions as the RCGS Resolute and was arrested in 2019. The ship is currently laid up in Greece.

Boudicca

Capacity: 839

Tonnage: 28,388

Year built: 1973

Transaction date: May 2021

Fate: Scrapped

The Boudicca was beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey this month after a long career. The veteran cruise ship was last operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Line, who sold it to undisclosed buyers in 2020.

At the time, it was announced that the ship was to be converted into a floating accommodation vessel.

Celebrity Xperience

Capacity: 48

Tonnage: 1,610

Year built: 1982

Transaction date: May 2021

Fate: Sold for further service

A new entrant to the industry, Elixir Cruises bought Celebrity Cruises’ small ship Xperience in November 2020.

In May, the Athens-based new cruise line revealed plans to operate the 48-passenger vessel around the Greek Isles. Renamed Elysium, the ship is expected to enter service for its new owners on June 26, 2021.

Satoshi

Capacity: 1,590

Tonnage: 70,000

Year built: 1991

Transaction date: March 2021

Fate: Saved from the scrappers

The Satoshi escaped the scrap yard in March after being sold to new owners. Previously Alang-bound, the vessel was last operated by P&O Australia as the Pacific Dawn. For a brief period it was also set to become the "Bitcoin cruise ship."

Currently laid up in Europe, it is set to start a new life with Ambassador Cruise Line, a new British cruise line. Beginning in spring 2022, the 1991-built ship will sail from London Tilbury as the Ambience, offering no-fly cruises to the UK market.

Viking Sun

Capacity: 930

Tonnage: 45,000

Year built: 2017

Transaction date: April 2021

Fate: Transferred to a new joint venture

The Viking Sun was officially handed over to China Merchants Viking Cruises in April. Currently docked in Shekou, the 2017-built vessel had its name changed to Zhao Shang Yi Dun and now flies the Chinese flag.

The joint venture will see Viking and China Merchants work together to build an operation together in China. It is expected the ship will operate domestic itineraries from Chinese homeports.