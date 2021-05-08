Service Resumptions By the Numbers at the Major Cruise Corporations

According to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MSC Cruises and Genting Cruise Lines control over 85 percent of the cruise market.

Here are their current service resumption plans, by the numbers.

Carnival Corporation

Ships: 15

Brands: 7 out of 9

Total Berths: 42,835

Regions: Northern Europe, Mediterranean and Caribbean

By brand

Costa: 4 ships and 13,976 berths

P&O: 2 ships and 8,811 berths

AIDA: 3 ships and 7,598 berths

Princess: 2 ships and 7,200 ships

Holland America: 1 ship and 2,104 berths

Cunard: 1 ship and 2,092 berths

Seabourn: 2 ships and 1,054 berths

Seven out of nine Carnival Corporation brands are currently planning to restart service through August, with more news expected soon.

Operating out of Italy, Costa is set to offer the biggest largest restart, with a total of four ships cruising in the Mediterranean by July.

Another Europe-based company, AIDA, is currently operating in the Canaries and plans to also launch service in other destinations. Starting later this month, the German brand intends to sail from Germany and from Greece with two additional ships.

Also in Europe, Princess, Cunard and P&O, are restarting service in the United Kingdom, offering domestic cruises along the British coast starting in June.

Seabourn, meanwhile, plans to have cruises in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, sailing from Greece and Barbados. Both operations are set to be started in July.

Also sailing in Greece, Holland America will restart service with the Eurodam in August.

Royal Caribbean Group

Ships: 16

Brands: 5 out of 5

Total Berths: 37,082

Regions: Asia, North America, Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canaries and The Galapagos

By brand

Royal Caribbean: 6 ships and 19,500 berths

TUI: 3 ships and 8,300 berths

Celebrity: 3 ships and 7,840 berths

Hapag-Lloyd: 2 ships and 746 berths

Silversea: 2 ship and 696 berths

The Royal Caribbean Group has plans to restart service with all of its brands by July.

While the joint venture TUI Cruises has pioneered the cruise restart in Europe, Royal Caribbean International is doing the same in North America.

Starting in June, the Vision of the Seas is set to start sailing from Bermuda and the Adventure of the Seas is poised to start cruising from the Bahamas. By August, another four ships will also be in service, offering cruises in Europe and Asia.

Celebrity Cruises is also restarting service in June, with two ships in Europe and one in the Caribbean.

Hapag-Lloyd and TUI Cruises, meanwhile, are building up their programs in Europe, adding cruises from Germany and Greece.

Also sailing from Greece, luxury brand Silversea Cruises is expected to relaunch service in June, with the Silver Moon. A few days earlier, the new Silver Origin is also resuming operations, offering cruises in the Galapagos.

MSC Cruises

Ships: 10

Brands: 1 out of 1

Total Berths: 37,066

Regions: Europe – Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean and Northern Europe

With a single brand, MSC intends to have ten ships in service by August. All vessels will be operated in Europe, sailing to destinations in Italy, Malta, the United Kingdom and more.

Among the ten ships are two newbuilds: the recently-delivered MSC Virtuosa and the MSC Seashore, which is currently under construction at Fincantieri.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Ships: 7

Brands: 3 out of 3

Total Berths: 19,208

Regions: Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Caribbean

By brand

Norwegian: 5 ships and 17,200 berths

Oceania: 1 ship and 1,258 berths

Regent: 1 ship and 750 berth

Currently, all Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings companies are set to restart service soon.



Norwegian Cruise Line will reactivate a total of five ships over the next four months.

Starting in July, three vessels are resuming operations in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

Sailing from Italy and Spain, two additional ships will welcome passengers back in September.

Upscale brands Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas are also poised to resume operations in Europe, with the Marina sailing in Scandinavia and the Seven Seas Splendor in the United Kingdom.

Genting Cruise Lines

Ships: 6

Brands: 3 out of 3

Total Berths: 8,486

Regions: Asia, North America, Caribbean and Iceland

By brand

Dream: 2 ships and 5,204 berths

Crystal: 3 ships and 2,192 berths

Star: 1 ship and 1,090 berths

With two ships already in service, Genting plans to have all its three brands sailing by July.

Dream Cruises has recently extended its program of short cruises in Singapore until late June, while the Explorer Dream continues to offer island-hopping itineraries in Taiwan.

Star Cruises is welcoming its passengers back on May 13, as the Star Pisces enters service in Malaysia.

Crystal Cruises, meanwhile, will operate three different vessels in North America, the Caribbean and Iceland.