The Biggest Cruise Brands By Capacity This Summer

MSC Cruises may be the biggest cruise brand based on confirmed resumption plans (as of late April 2021) and ships and berths back in service by August 31, using data from the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

On a corporate level, Carnival Corporation will have the most ships and berths back in service, with six brands set to operate 13 ships by late August at press time, and indications are that more announcements are forth coming.

Top 5 Cruise Lines Back in Service by August 31:

MSC Cruises

Ships: Ten – MSC Virtuosa, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Seashore, MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Preziosa, MSC Splendida, MSC Magnifica, MSC Orchestra and MSC Musica

Total Berths: 37,066

Regions: Europe – Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean and Northern Europe

After announcing a massive restart plan, MSC intends to have ten ships in service in Europe by August.

The restart fleet includes two newbuilds, the MSC Virtuosa, slated to offer cruises in the United Kingdom, and the MSC Seashore, poised to spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean.

Royal Caribbean International

Ships: Six – Odyssey of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas and Vision of the Seas

Total Berths: 19,500

Regions: North America, Mediterranean and Asia

Royal Caribbean International is one of the companies pioneering the cruise restart in North America. In March, the cruise line announced its intention to operate two ships in the region, with the Vision of the Seas sailing from Bermuda and the Adventure of the Seas sailing from the Bahamas.

By August, another four ships will also be in service, offering cruises in Europe and Asia.

Costa Cruises

Ships: Four – Costa Firenze, Costa Smeralda, Costa Luminosa and Costa Deliziosa

Total Berths: 13,976

Region: Europe – Western Mediterranean and Eastern Mediterranean

Costa has big plans for the summer in the Mediterranean. The Italian brand recently announced its intention to cruise with four ships in the region, including the new Costa Firenze and the LNG-powered Costa Smeralda.

All vessels will be based in Italy, offering cruises to other Italian ports, as well as destinations in Greece, France and Span.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ships: Three – Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Jade

Total Berths: 9,000

Regions: Caribbean and Mediterranean

While asking the CDC for permission to cruise from U.S. ports starting in July, Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed the restart of its operations elsewhere.

The company will resume service in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, with three ships.

Starting in August, the Norwegian Joy will sail from Jamaica, while the Norwegian Gem will sail from the Dominican Republic. In Europe, the Norwegian Jade will be based in Greeces tarting on July 25.

P&O Cruises

Ships: Two – Iona and Britannia

Total Berths: 8,811

Region: Europe – United Kingdom

Carnival Corporation’s British cruise line, P&O Cruises, will resume service in June, with domestic sailings in the United Kingdom.

Sailing from Southampton, the company plans to use its two newest ships, the 5,200-guest Iona and the 3,611-guest Britannia.

Numbers by Corporation

Carnival Corporation

Ships: 13

Brands in Service: 6 out of 9

Total Berths: 38,557

By Brand

Costa: 4 ships and 13,976 berths

AIDA: 2 ships and 5,424 berths

P&O: 2 ships and 8,811 berths

Princess: 2 ships and 7,200 ships

Cunard: 1 ship and 2,092 berths

Seabourn: 2 ships and 1,054 berths

MSC Cruises

Ships: 10

Brands in Service: 1 out of 1

Total Berths: 37,066

By Brand

MSC: 10 ships and 37,066 berths

Royal Caribbean Group

Ships: 15

Brands in Service: 5 out of 5

Total Berths: 36,982

By Brand

Royal Caribbean: 6 ships and 19,500 berths

Celebrity: 3 ships and 7,840 berths

TUI: 3 ships and 8,300 berths

Hapag-Lloyd: 2 ships and 746 berths

Silversea: 1 ship and 596 berths



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Ships: 1 out of 3

Brands in Service: 1 out of 3

Total Berths: 9,000

By brand

Norwegian: 3 ships and 9,000 berths



Genting Cruise Lines

Ships: 6

Brands in Service: 3 out of 3

Total Berths: 8,486

By Brand

Dream: 2 ships and 5,204 berths

Star: 1 ship and 1,090 berths

Crystal: 3 ships and 2,192 berths