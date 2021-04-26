Intellian

The Biggest Cruise Brands By Capacity This Summer

MSC Seaside

MSC Cruises may be the biggest cruise brand based on confirmed resumption plans (as of late April 2021) and ships and berths back in service by August 31, using data from the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

On a corporate level, Carnival Corporation will have the most ships and berths back in service, with six brands set to operate 13 ships by late August at press time, and indications are that more announcements are forth coming.

Top 5 Cruise Lines Back in Service by August 31:

MSC Cruises
Ships: Ten – MSC Virtuosa, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Seashore, MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Preziosa, MSC Splendida, MSC Magnifica, MSC Orchestra and MSC Musica    
Total Berths: 37,066
Regions: Europe – Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean and Northern Europe  

After announcing a massive restart plan, MSC intends to have ten ships in service in Europe by August.

The restart fleet includes two newbuilds, the MSC Virtuosa, slated to offer cruises in the United Kingdom, and the MSC Seashore, poised to spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean.

Royal Caribbean International
Ships: Six – Odyssey of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas and Vision of the Seas
Total Berths: 19,500
Regions: North America, Mediterranean and Asia

Royal Caribbean International is one of the companies pioneering the cruise restart in North America. In March, the cruise line announced its intention to operate two ships in the region, with the Vision of the Seas sailing from Bermuda and the Adventure of the Seas sailing from the Bahamas.

By August, another four ships will also be in service, offering cruises in Europe and Asia.

Costa Cruises
Ships: Four – Costa Firenze, Costa Smeralda, Costa Luminosa and Costa Deliziosa 
Total Berths: 13,976
Region: Europe – Western Mediterranean and Eastern Mediterranean 

Costa has big plans for the summer in the Mediterranean. The Italian brand recently announced its intention to cruise with four ships in the region, including the new Costa Firenze and the LNG-powered Costa Smeralda.

All vessels will be based in Italy, offering cruises to other Italian ports, as well as destinations in Greece, France and Span.

Norwegian Cruise Line
Ships: Three – Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Jade
Total Berths: 9,000
Regions: Caribbean and Mediterranean

While asking the CDC for permission to cruise from U.S. ports starting in July, Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed the restart of its operations elsewhere.

The company will resume service in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, with three ships.

Starting in August, the Norwegian Joy will sail from Jamaica, while the Norwegian Gem will sail from the Dominican Republic. In Europe, the Norwegian Jade will be based in Greeces tarting on July 25.

P&O Cruises
Ships: Two – Iona and Britannia 
Total Berths: 8,811
Region: Europe – United Kingdom

Carnival Corporation’s British cruise line, P&O Cruises, will resume service in June, with domestic sailings in the United Kingdom.

Sailing from Southampton, the company plans to use its two newest ships, the 5,200-guest Iona and the 3,611-guest Britannia.

Numbers by Corporation

Carnival Corporation
Ships: 13
Brands in Service: 6 out of 9
Total Berths: 38,557

By Brand

Costa: 4 ships and 13,976 berths
AIDA: 2 ships and 5,424 berths
P&O: 2 ships and 8,811 berths
Princess: 2 ships and 7,200 ships
Cunard: 1 ship and 2,092 berths
Seabourn: 2 ships and 1,054 berths

MSC Cruises
Ships: 10
Brands in Service: 1 out of 1
Total Berths: 37,066

By Brand

MSC: 10 ships and 37,066 berths

Royal Caribbean Group
Ships: 15
Brands in Service: 5 out of 5
Total Berths: 36,982

By Brand

Royal Caribbean: 6 ships and 19,500 berths
Celebrity: 3 ships and 7,840 berths
TUI: 3 ships and 8,300 berths
Hapag-Lloyd: 2 ships and 746 berths
Silversea: 1 ship and 596 berths

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
Ships: 1 out of 3
Brands in Service: 1 out of 3
Total Berths: 9,000

By brand

Norwegian: 3 ships and 9,000 berths

Genting Cruise Lines
Ships: 6
Brands in Service: 3 out of 3
Total Berths: 8,486

By Brand

Dream: 2 ships and 5,204 berths
Star: 1 ship and 1,090 berths
Crystal: 3 ships and 2,192 berths

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report