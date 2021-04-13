Royal Caribbean Set to Be Largest Brand in North America

When the industry is back to full operation in North America, Royal Caribbean International will be the largest brand, having moved past Carnival Cruise Line, with its large ships and as Carnival also trimmed its fleet during the pandemic.

According to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the Royal Caribbean brand’s estimated annual passenger capacity will be more than three million passengers in the North American market compare to Carnival’s at just short of three million.

The other large operator in contemporary market segment in North America will be Norwegian Cruise Line, with an estimated 1.8 million passengers, followed by Disney, 700,000; and newcomer Virgin at 143,000 in its start up year.

Princess will be the largest operator in the premium market with an estimated passenger capacity of nearly 1.5 million in 2022, with Celebrity a close second at 1.2 million, followed by Holland America, 825,000; Oceania, 160,000; and Azamara, just north of 60,000 before adding a fourth ship.

The luxury market will be dominated by Viking Ocean, while Silversea will be the largest operator among the ultra-luxury brands, with Regent Seven Seas right behind, and then Crystal, Seabourn and Windstar. Ritz-Carlton is set to join with the first of three new ships.

The expedition and soft adventure market counts some 18 different brands with Lindblad being the largest.

Costal and river cruises are dominated American Cruise Line.