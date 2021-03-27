Holland America Line Status Update

Holland America Line has undergone a number of changes through the COVID-19 pandemic, and will welcome the new Rotterdam this July.

Here's the latest on Holland America Line over the last year:

Four Ships Sold at Once

Last year, Holland America Line announced the sale of four of its ships in July. The vessels were sold in pairs, initially to undisclosed buyers. The Maasdam, Amsterdam, Veendam and Rotterdam left the fleet and were delivered to new owners.

While the Amsterdam and the Rotterdam went to Fred. Olsen Cruise Line, the Maasdam and the Veendam were sold to Seajets, a Greek ferry operator.

Ryndam Becomes the New Rotterdam

After selling the Rotterdam VI, Holland America decided to change the name of its next newbuild from Ryndam to Rotterdam. The vessel became the seventh ship to bear the name within the company’s fleet.

Under construction in Italy, the vessel also had its delivery date pushed back slightly, from May 2021 to July 31, 2021.

Grand Voyages on Zaandam and Volendam

With less ships, Holland America Line reduced its offer of Grand Voyages. The Carnival brand, however, announced new epic journeys on the Zaandam and the Volendam.

In 2022 and 2023, both vessels will offer six long world cruise-like itineraries, exploring Asia, South America, Africa and more.

Change at Command

Holland America Line also went through significant administrative changes during the pandemic. The brand’s president Orland Ashford stepped down in May, after six years at the role.

A few weeks later, Gus Antorcha was promoted to Holland America Line president. An industry veteran, Antorcha had previously served Carnival Cruise Line for over nine years.

By the numbers from the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report:

Ships:

Ships shed: - 4

Ships added: + 1 (in July)

Result: - 3 ships

Berths:

Berths shed: - 5,308

Berths added: + 2,650 (in July)

Result: - 2,658 berths