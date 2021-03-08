March Update: The Last Five Cruise Ship Secondhand Transactions

The cruise ship secondhand market is still booming in 2021. With operators shedding tonnage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many vessels are ending their seagoing career, while others are being sold to new players.

The Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News provides a look back at the secondhand market, with vessel transaction data and more.

Last Five Cruise Ship Transactions:

Costa Victoria

Capacity: 1,928

Tonnage: 75,000

Year built: 1996

Transaction date: January

Six months after leaving the Costa Cruises fleet, the former Costa Victoria was sold to Turkish scrappers. Now named St Victoria, the 1996-built vessel arrived in Aliaga in January and is currently being dismantled.

Funchal

Capacity: 402

Tonnage: 9,845

Year built: 1961

Transaction date: January

Laid-up in Lisbon since 2015, the classic Funchal was auctioned off in January. Built in the 1960s, the vessel was last operated by Portuscale Cruises, who bought it in 2013. The new owners are still unknown.

Magellan

Capacity: 1,452

Tonnage: 46,052

Year built: 1985

Transaction date: January

In India, the Magellan became the third ex-CMV ship beached for scrapping. In November, the vessel was bought at an auction by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator, for just $ 3.4 million. In January, the new owner opted to send the former Carnival Holiday to the Alang scrappers.

Azamara Fleet

Azamara Journey, Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Quest

Capacity: 694 each

Tonnage: 30,200 each

Year built: 2000 to 2001

Transaction date: January

The Azamara fleet was included in the $201 million sale of the brand to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm. In January, the company bought Azamara from the Royal Caribbean Group, which created the brand in 2007.

Pacific Princess

Capacity: 670

Tonnage: 30,200

Year built: 1999

Transaction date: January

After sailing more than 1.6 million nautical miles for Princess Cruises, the Pacific Princess was sold in January. The R-Class ship was sold to Sycamore Partners, the new owners of Azamara.

Starting in 2022, it will join the brand’s fleet, reuniting with its sister ships Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit.