2021 Cruise Luxury Market Report Out Now

Cruise Industry News has released the 2021 Luxury Market Report, a PDF report analyzing the high-end cruise market, which is poised for a swift recovery with a large, 40-ship orderbook through 2027.
The 2021 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News profiles all the luxury cruise operators globally, and presents capacity growth projections through 2027 for each brand over 120 pages of analytics, analysis, interviews and more.
With 40 new luxury ships set to debut in the next seven years, luxury cruise lines, in exclusive interviews, outline their strategies and points of differentiation in the latest report, not only with deployment, but onboard, with hotel amenities and food and beverage.
There is also regional capacity data and market share data, plus Cruise Industry News talks to the vessel management companies delivering the product as well as key travel agents.
Big ship operators are also profiled in their own section, with ship-within-a-ship luxury capacity from Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, MSC, Dream Cruises and Cunard, which claim a large portion of the luxury market based on accommodation, service level and price.
Included in the 2021 Cruise Luxury Market Report:
- Everything you need to know about the Luxury Cruise Market!
- Become an expert: full insight into the luxury cruise market with 120 pages of analysis including growth projections, profiles of all the operators with 40 new ships on order and set to more than double market capacity.
- Profiling all the luxury cruise lines cover business strategies, supply and demand, COVID-19 and much more.
- A look at growth in the luxury cruise segment through 2027, with key growth metrics and more.
- Data by year, operator and region.
- Independently researched data from 1992 through 2027.
- Regional deployment luxury capacity.
- Exclusive top-level Interviews and company profiles of the leading and niche luxury lines.
- Companies profiled: Silversea, Crystal, Viking, Paul Gauguin, Seabourn, Ritz-Carlton, Regent, Hapag-Lloyd, Windstar, MSC, Scenic, Emerald and Ponant.
- In addition are features with key other sources, including travel agents and vessel managers.
- New ship profiles.
- Ship-within-a-ship capacity from big-ship operators including Royal Caribbean, MSC Yacht Club, Norwegian's Haven, Dream's Palace, Cunard's premium suites and The Retreat from Celerity Cruises.
- Easy to read format - instant download via PDF.