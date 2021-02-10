Alaska 2021 Cruise Capacity Was Looking Record Setting

Norwegian Bliss in Alaska

Alaska would have been in for a record year of cruise ship capacity had 2021 gone to plan with full ships and without a ban by Canadian authorities.

According to data from the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Alaska could have seen just under 1.4 million cruise guests, with Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line having the lion's share of the market.

2021 Projected Alaska Cruise Capacity:  

  Ships Capacity Share
Norwegian 4 310,200 22.6%
Princess 5 286,900 20.9%
Holland America 6 277,860 20.2%
Royal Caribbean 4 225,700 16.4%
Celebrity 3 117,750 8.6%
Carnival 1 59,480 4.3%
Disney 1 28,000 2.0%
Regent 1 13,500 1.0%
Viking Ocean 1 9,300 0.7%
Oceania 1 6,840 0.5%
UnCruise 6 6,756 0.5%
Lindblad 5 6,558 0.5%
Silversea 1 5,960 0.4%
Alaskan Dream 6 4,271 0.3%
Seabourn 1 4,050 0.3%
Hurtigruten 1 3,710 0.3%
Ponant 3 3,160 0.2%
Victory Cruise Lines 1 2,232 0.1%
American Cruise Lines 1 2,040 0.1%
Crystal 1 600 0.1%
Total 53 1,374,867 100%
Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide