Alaska 2021 Cruise Capacity Was Looking Record Setting

Alaska would have been in for a record year of cruise ship capacity had 2021 gone to plan with full ships and without a ban by Canadian authorities.
According to data from the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Alaska could have seen just under 1.4 million cruise guests, with Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line having the lion's share of the market.
2021 Projected Alaska Cruise Capacity:
|Ships
|Capacity
|Share
|Norwegian
|4
|310,200
|22.6%
|Princess
|5
|286,900
|20.9%
|Holland America
|6
|277,860
|20.2%
|Royal Caribbean
|4
|225,700
|16.4%
|Celebrity
|3
|117,750
|8.6%
|Carnival
|1
|59,480
|4.3%
|Disney
|1
|28,000
|2.0%
|Regent
|1
|13,500
|1.0%
|Viking Ocean
|1
|9,300
|0.7%
|Oceania
|1
|6,840
|0.5%
|UnCruise
|6
|6,756
|0.5%
|Lindblad
|5
|6,558
|0.5%
|Silversea
|1
|5,960
|0.4%
|Alaskan Dream
|6
|4,271
|0.3%
|Seabourn
|1
|4,050
|0.3%
|Hurtigruten
|1
|3,710
|0.3%
|Ponant
|3
|3,160
|0.2%
|Victory Cruise Lines
|1
|2,232
|0.1%
|American Cruise Lines
|1
|2,040
|0.1%
|Crystal
|1
|600
|0.1%
|Total
|53
|1,374,867
|100%