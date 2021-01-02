These Cruise Ships Sit in Limbo Status

A number of cruise ships sit laid up awaiting their fate, whether its a new operator and return to cruise service, or potentially the scrap yard.
Cruise Ships With An Unknown Future:
Zenith
Capacity: 1,441
Tonnage: 47,255
Year built: 1992
Acquired by Peace Boat earlier this year, the Zenith was replaced before even entering service with its new operator. While the fleet mate Ocean Dream appears to be bound for the scrap yard, the former Pullmantur vessel is sitting in Greece, waiting for a decision on its future.
RCGS Resolute
Capacity: 146
Tonnage: 9,000
Year built: 1993
After being arrested in 2019, the RCGS Resolute was auctioned off earlier this year. Sold for just $600,000, the expedition vessel found a new owner, but is still lacking an operator and concrete plans for a service resumption. The ship is reported to be laid up in Greece.
Silver Galapagos
Capacity: 100
Tonnage: 4,077
Year built: 1990
Replaced by a newbuild, the Silver Galapagos left the Silversea Cruises fleet in 2020. The expedition vessel is currently laid up in Ecuador with no announced plans for its future.
Marella Dream
Capacity: 1,506
Tonnage: 55,000
Year built: 1986
Marella Cruises decided to retire the 1986-built Marella Dream earlier than planned. The vessel left the fleet immediately and went to Greece, where it’s currently anchored along with the Marella Celebration. Future plans are not known at press time.
Marella Celebration
Capacity: 1,250
Tonnage: 33,930
Year built: 1984
The Marella Celebration was retired earlier than planned. After 15 years sailing for Marella, the vessel left the fleet last April. While the scrapy ard was rumored as the vessel’s destination, it remains anchored in the Greece’s Elefsis Bay after eight months.
Horizon
Capacity: 1,442
Tonnage: 47,000
Year built: 1990
Another ship anchored in the Elefsis Bay is the Horizon. Operated by Pullmantur Cruceros until March, the vessel was returned to Royal Caribbean Cruises when the Spanish cruise line entered administration, in July. Projected to be scrapped with the rest of Pullmantur’s fleet, it has remained laid up in Greece for the past six months.
Costa Victoria
Capacity: 1,928
Tonnage: 75,000
Year built: 1996
Sold to the shipyard conglomerate Genova Industrie Navali Srl in June, the Costa Victoria currently faces an unknown future. The new owner hasn’t shared details on its plans for the vessel, which is currently docked in Italy.
Astoria
Capacity: 520
Tonnage: 16,100
Year built: 1948
Previously chartered by Cruise & Maritime Voyages, the Astoria is back on the market.
Pearl II
Capacity: 446
Tonnage: 18,627
Year built: 1981
Replaced by a newbuild, the former Saga Pearl II was sold by Saga Cruises in 2019. Under new management, the vessel has been laid up in Greece for over a year.
Minerva
Capacity: 350
Tonnage: 12,892
Year built: 1996
Previously operated by the former Swan Hellenic brand, the Minerva was sold and set to be transformed into a private yacht. The project, however, appears to be abandoned as the vessel remains laid up since 2017.
Queen of the Oceans
Capacity: 2,000
Tonnage: 90,000
Year built: 1999
Sold by P&O Cruises in July, the former Oceana was bought by the Greek ferry operator Seajets. While no concrete plans for the 2000-built vessel were announced, its future remains unknown.
Aegean Myth
Capacity: 1,258
Tonnage: 55,451
Year built: 1993
The Maasdam was bought by Seajets in July. Previously operated by Holland America Line, the 1993-built vessel was renamed Aegean Myth is laid up in Greece.
Aegean Majesty
Capacity: 1,350
Tonnage: 55,819
Year built: 1996
Another ship sold to Seajets by Holland America Line, the Aegean Majesty is the former Veendam and is sitting idle on a Greek port.
Aegean Goddess
Capacity: 1,258
Tonnage: 55,819
Year built: 1993
Also bought by Seajets, the Aegean Goddess was previously operated by P&O Cruises Australia as the Pacific Aria. The ferry operator hasn’t announced plans for the vessel, which is also docked in Greece.
Columbus
Capacity: 1,856
Tonnage: 63,500
Year built: 1988
Auctioned after Cruise & Maritime Voyages’ demise, the Columbus was sold for $5,321,000. The new owner is also Seajets, who haven’t made public its plans for the ship.
Magellan
Capacity: 1,452
Tonnage: 46,052
Year built: 1985
In October, Seajets bought the Magellan for $3,431,000 at auction. Unlike the other vessels bought by the Greek operator, the former Carnival Holiday did not sail to Greece, sailing to Oman instead.