These Cruise Ships Sit in Limbo Status

A number of cruise ships sit laid up awaiting their fate, whether its a new operator and return to cruise service, or potentially the scrap yard.

Cruise Ships With An Unknown Future:

Zenith

Capacity: 1,441

Tonnage: 47,255

Year built: 1992

Acquired by Peace Boat earlier this year, the Zenith was replaced before even entering service with its new operator. While the fleet mate Ocean Dream appears to be bound for the scrap yard, the former Pullmantur vessel is sitting in Greece, waiting for a decision on its future.

RCGS Resolute

Capacity: 146

Tonnage: 9,000

Year built: 1993

After being arrested in 2019, the RCGS Resolute was auctioned off earlier this year. Sold for just $600,000, the expedition vessel found a new owner, but is still lacking an operator and concrete plans for a service resumption. The ship is reported to be laid up in Greece.

Silver Galapagos

Capacity: 100

Tonnage: 4,077

Year built: 1990

Replaced by a newbuild, the Silver Galapagos left the Silversea Cruises fleet in 2020. The expedition vessel is currently laid up in Ecuador with no announced plans for its future.

Marella Dream

Capacity: 1,506

Tonnage: 55,000

Year built: 1986

Marella Cruises decided to retire the 1986-built Marella Dream earlier than planned. The vessel left the fleet immediately and went to Greece, where it’s currently anchored along with the Marella Celebration. Future plans are not known at press time.

Marella Celebration

Capacity: 1,250

Tonnage: 33,930

Year built: 1984

The Marella Celebration was retired earlier than planned. After 15 years sailing for Marella, the vessel left the fleet last April. While the scrapy ard was rumored as the vessel’s destination, it remains anchored in the Greece’s Elefsis Bay after eight months.

Horizon

Capacity: 1,442

Tonnage: 47,000

Year built: 1990

Another ship anchored in the Elefsis Bay is the Horizon. Operated by Pullmantur Cruceros until March, the vessel was returned to Royal Caribbean Cruises when the Spanish cruise line entered administration, in July. Projected to be scrapped with the rest of Pullmantur’s fleet, it has remained laid up in Greece for the past six months.

Costa Victoria

Capacity: 1,928

Tonnage: 75,000

Year built: 1996

Sold to the shipyard conglomerate Genova Industrie Navali Srl in June, the Costa Victoria currently faces an unknown future. The new owner hasn’t shared details on its plans for the vessel, which is currently docked in Italy.

Astoria

Capacity: 520

Tonnage: 16,100

Year built: 1948

Previously chartered by Cruise & Maritime Voyages, the Astoria is back on the market.

Pearl II

Capacity: 446

Tonnage: 18,627

Year built: 1981

Replaced by a newbuild, the former Saga Pearl II was sold by Saga Cruises in 2019. Under new management, the vessel has been laid up in Greece for over a year.

Minerva

Capacity: 350

Tonnage: 12,892

Year built: 1996

Previously operated by the former Swan Hellenic brand, the Minerva was sold and set to be transformed into a private yacht. The project, however, appears to be abandoned as the vessel remains laid up since 2017.

Queen of the Oceans

Capacity: 2,000

Tonnage: 90,000

Year built: 1999

Sold by P&O Cruises in July, the former Oceana was bought by the Greek ferry operator Seajets. While no concrete plans for the 2000-built vessel were announced, its future remains unknown.

Aegean Myth

Capacity: 1,258

Tonnage: 55,451

Year built: 1993

The Maasdam was bought by Seajets in July. Previously operated by Holland America Line, the 1993-built vessel was renamed Aegean Myth is laid up in Greece.

Aegean Majesty

Capacity: 1,350

Tonnage: 55,819

Year built: 1996

Another ship sold to Seajets by Holland America Line, the Aegean Majesty is the former Veendam and is sitting idle on a Greek port.

Aegean Goddess

Capacity: 1,258

Tonnage: 55,819

Year built: 1993

Also bought by Seajets, the Aegean Goddess was previously operated by P&O Cruises Australia as the Pacific Aria. The ferry operator hasn’t announced plans for the vessel, which is also docked in Greece.

Columbus

Capacity: 1,856

Tonnage: 63,500

Year built: 1988

Auctioned after Cruise & Maritime Voyages’ demise, the Columbus was sold for $5,321,000. The new owner is also Seajets, who haven’t made public its plans for the ship.

Magellan

Capacity: 1,452

Tonnage: 46,052

Year built: 1985

In October, Seajets bought the Magellan for $3,431,000 at auction. Unlike the other vessels bought by the Greek operator, the former Carnival Holiday did not sail to Greece, sailing to Oman instead.