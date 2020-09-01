New Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report Available

The new and just updated Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News is available for download, highlighting vessel transactions dating back to 1983 and including a host of transactions hat have taken place in 2020.

The Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report (1983-2020) presents a yearly account of known ship transactions (sales, charters, etc.), giving an overview of trends over the years. There is also an index of ship withdrawals, information on transaction values, estimated transaction values, insight into the used cruise ship market and much more.

The secondhand cruise ship market has traditionally been highlighted by two to three eight- to nine-figure transactions on an annual basis

As the existing cruise fleet grows larger and ages, the secondhand market was expected to grow minimally, as the pool of qualified buyers is limited in scope.

COVID-19, however, sent a shockwave through the world, and turned the secondhand ship market upside down over night.

