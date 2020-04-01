Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in April

A number of major cruise ship refurbishments are taking place in April, while others have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Major work is said to be happening on the Hamburg, World Dream, Sapphire Princess, Azura and Crystal Symphony.

Meanwhile, drydocks on the Allure and Explorer of the Seas were postponed by Royal Caribbean International, as was a scheduled visit to the shipyard for the MSC Splendida.

Learn more about the refurbishment and drydocking market in the 2020 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

Azura

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Built: 2010

Capacity: 3,100

Estimated Drydock Spend: $24 Million

Drydock Facility: Navantia

Period: April 4 to April 16

This April, P&O Cruises’ Azura is scheduled for a 12-day drydock in Spain at Navantia’s Ferrol facility.

Last drydocked in November 2015, the 2010-built vessel will go through both technical and hotel maintenance, while the public areas and staterooms are also going to be upgraded.

According to the cruise line, cabins will get a refresh with attention to beds, bathrooms, woodwork, lighting and interior styling. Public areas, including bars and restaurants, will see all new carpeting, soft furnishing and furniture.

Four bars will be upgraded to offer draft beer and open decks will be reworked to improve outdoor dining venues.

Sapphire Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,600

Estimated Drydock Spend: $24 Million

Drydock Facility: Singapore

Period: April 2 to April 14

The Sapphire Princess is spending two weeks in a shipyard this month.

Other upgrades include work related to the Ocean Medallion system and preparation for a new ship-wide WiFi network.

Hamburg

Cruise Line: Plantours

Built: 1997

Capacity: 420

Estimated Drydock Spend: $20 Million

Drydock Facility: Lisnave

Period: April 2 to May 1

The Hamburg is currently in Setubal for a major refit at the Lisnave shipyard. According to Plantours, the vessel will be modified and modernized.

While technical maintenance will be carried out, 42 cabins will get new infinity windows. The new electric windows can be lowered with the touch of a button and feature glass-mounted railings.

Several public areas are being redesigned, including the reception area and the Palm Garden Lounge.

One of the biggest changes onboard will be the expansion of the Wine Bar, taking over previous duty-free shopping areas.

Lisnave is also installing a new pool bar.

Crystal Symphony

Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises

Built: 1995

Capacity: 922

Estimated Drydock Spend: $10 Million

Drydock Facility: Singapore

Period: April 13 to April 23

Built in 1995, the Crystal Symphony will spend 10 days in a drydock in Singapore this month. Last drydocked in 2017, the vessel will undergo regular technical maintenance, with mandatory class work on the schedule.

The luxury vessel will also see minor upgrades to its public areas and cabins, with new carpeting, replacement of furniture and overall repairs.

World Dream

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Built: 2017

Capacity: 3,500

Estimated Drydock Spend: TBD

Drydock Facility: Damen, Rotterdam

Period: March 25 to TBD

Out of service since February, the World Dream is currently in Damen’s shipyard in Rotterdam. Built in 2017, the vessel was custom designed for cruising in Asia and is going through its first drydock.

According to Dream Cruises, the ship is undergoing renovations in preparation for its next deployment.

