Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in April

A number of major cruise ship refurbishments are taking place in April, while others have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Major work is said to be happening on the Hamburg, World Dream, Sapphire Princess, Azura and Crystal Symphony.
Meanwhile, drydocks on the Allure and Explorer of the Seas were postponed by Royal Caribbean International, as was a scheduled visit to the shipyard for the MSC Splendida.
Learn more about the refurbishment and drydocking market in the 2020 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.
Azura
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Built: 2010
Capacity: 3,100
Estimated Drydock Spend: $24 Million
Drydock Facility: Navantia
Period: April 4 to April 16
This April, P&O Cruises’ Azura is scheduled for a 12-day drydock in Spain at Navantia’s Ferrol facility.
Last drydocked in November 2015, the 2010-built vessel will go through both technical and hotel maintenance, while the public areas and staterooms are also going to be upgraded.
According to the cruise line, cabins will get a refresh with attention to beds, bathrooms, woodwork, lighting and interior styling. Public areas, including bars and restaurants, will see all new carpeting, soft furnishing and furniture.
Four bars will be upgraded to offer draft beer and open decks will be reworked to improve outdoor dining venues.
Sapphire Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,600
Estimated Drydock Spend: $24 Million
Drydock Facility: Singapore
Period: April 2 to April 14
The Sapphire Princess is spending two weeks in a shipyard this month.
Other upgrades include work related to the Ocean Medallion system and preparation for a new ship-wide WiFi network.
Hamburg
Cruise Line: Plantours
Built: 1997
Capacity: 420
Estimated Drydock Spend: $20 Million
Drydock Facility: Lisnave
Period: April 2 to May 1
The Hamburg is currently in Setubal for a major refit at the Lisnave shipyard. According to Plantours, the vessel will be modified and modernized.
While technical maintenance will be carried out, 42 cabins will get new infinity windows. The new electric windows can be lowered with the touch of a button and feature glass-mounted railings.
Several public areas are being redesigned, including the reception area and the Palm Garden Lounge.
One of the biggest changes onboard will be the expansion of the Wine Bar, taking over previous duty-free shopping areas.
Lisnave is also installing a new pool bar.
Crystal Symphony
Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises
Built: 1995
Capacity: 922
Estimated Drydock Spend: $10 Million
Drydock Facility: Singapore
Period: April 13 to April 23
Built in 1995, the Crystal Symphony will spend 10 days in a drydock in Singapore this month. Last drydocked in 2017, the vessel will undergo regular technical maintenance, with mandatory class work on the schedule.
The luxury vessel will also see minor upgrades to its public areas and cabins, with new carpeting, replacement of furniture and overall repairs.
World Dream
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Built: 2017
Capacity: 3,500
Estimated Drydock Spend: TBD
Drydock Facility: Damen, Rotterdam
Period: March 25 to TBD
Out of service since February, the World Dream is currently in Damen’s shipyard in Rotterdam. Built in 2017, the vessel was custom designed for cruising in Asia and is going through its first drydock.
According to Dream Cruises, the ship is undergoing renovations in preparation for its next deployment.
Learn more about the refurbishment and drydocking market in the 2020 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.