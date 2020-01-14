The Top Drydocks of 2020

2020 will mark a record year for cruise ship drydocks, with over 100 scheduled, according to the 2020 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

Carnival Radiance (Victory)

The Carnival Victory will be transformed into the Carnival Radiance with a $200 million investment that will see new public areas, restaurants and a new ship name. The project is similar in scope to the refit that turned the Carnival Triumph into the Sunrise in 2019.

After spending nearly two months out of service, the ship will debut as the Carnival Radiance.

Allure of the Seas

Built in 2010, the Allure of the Seas will get its first major refurbishment in May. The Oasis-class vessel will be “amplified,” with new attractions and extra cabins. After a 58-day, $165 million drydock, the ship will see the addition of the latest signature features on the Oasis and the Quantum classes of ships.

Highlights include the Ultimate Abyss, said to be the tallest slide at sea; The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides; a redesigned Adventure Ocean kids and teens spaces; the Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade; and two Quantum class originals: the Music Hall and the Bionic Bar.

Explorer of the Seas

The Explorer of the Seas is the fourth Voyager-class ship to be “amplified” in Royal Caribbean’s fleet enhancement plan. The vessel will undergo a $110 million drydock before cruising in the Mediterranean for the summer season.

The ship will get the latest signature features from the brand’s newest ships.

Star Plus Initiative: Star Legend and Star Pride

Windstar has a big year of refurbishments in 2020, with two of its six ships slated for major refits. Part of the $250 million Star Plus Initiative, the Star Legend and the Star Breeze will spend about four months in drydock each. The vessels will be lengthened, with a new 25-meter-long mid section. Passenger capacity will increase from 212 to 312 guests.

Silver Wind

The Silver Wind is set for an extensive refurbishment in August 2020, which will see the ship pick up ice-class certification as well as several expedition cruising additions.

Part of Silversea’s Invictus program, the drydock will span two months and prepare the ship for cruises in the polar and other remote regions. A fleet of 16 Zodiacs will be added as well as a number of kayaks and an upgraded theater. The hull will be transformed with an ice class rating of 1C.

The guest capacity will be reduced by 13 percent (going from 294 to 254) with all the suites getting a full upgrade. Most of the public areas will see improvements, while the spa will be completely refurbished.

Norwegian Spirit

The Norwegian Spirit will be updated during a 40-day drydock in Marseille in January.

Part of the fleetwide Norwegian NEXT program, all staterooms will be revamped, and the “new” Spirit will get 14 new venues and additional staterooms and an expanded Mandara Spa.

New dining options include The Local Bar and Grill, a 24-hour eatery featuring comfort food.

The ship will also get an additional main dining room, with the creation of the Taste Restaurant. A Starbucks installation is also slated for the drydock.

On the entertainment side, the Bliss Ultra Lounge and the Spinnaker Lounge - which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge - will be added.