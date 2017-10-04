China 2022: Well Past 4 Million Passengers

China maintains a strong forward projection when it comes to long-term capacity growth, according to the 2018 China Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Based on known ship orders and announced deployment moves, 2022 could see the Chinese cruise market grow to at least 4.5 million passengers sailing from Chinese ports – a conservative estimate against a backdrop of a record cruise ship orderbook and expected deployment moves into Asia. Projections include all mainland Chinese ports and Hong Kong.

Next year will see a slight reduction in capacity before a boom of new vessels.

Among the big expectations are an expected sextuple of newbuilds heading for the Chinese market. They include a second Norwegian Breakaway-class ship, Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas, two Vista-class ships for Costa Cruises and twin Global-class ships for Star Cruises.

After 2022 the growth curve continues to escalate, with two newbuilds expected to join the fray for a domestic brand in conjunction with Carnival Corporation and China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Cruise Industry News profiles all the major cruise lines operating in Asia, from Carnival Corporation to Royal Caribbean and local operators.

In addition, there are discussions with leading Chinese travel agents about the charter model and pricing trends, port news and updates from across the region, and a look at the fleet of ships in Asia through 2027.

There is also exclusive analysis and statistics of the Asia-Pacific market going back to 1998 and supply projections through 2027, in addition to a break-down of Asia-Pacific and China by operator and market capacity.