Funchal Held in Gothenburg

The Funchal was being held in Gothenburg at press time, according to Swedish news reports. While said to be fully booked for a cruise to the Norwegian fjords, the ship failed a routine safety inspection.

A statement released by Portuscale Chairman and CEO Rui Alegre said: "We inform our clients and friends that the M/V Funchal is in the port of Gothemburg repairing a technical fault detected but which is properly located and will soon be resolved. The vessel will follow her cruise operation as planned."

According to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, the Funchal’s life-saving appliances failed the inspection; fire fighting equipment that did not work as it should; watertight doors that did close as required; and there were shortcomings in safety training among crew.

A Swedish inspector was quoted as saying that the defects were serious and that it was unusual to find so many shortcomings.

The Funchal is expected to stay in Gothenburg for a few days, while corrections and repairs are being made. Built in 1961, the 9,500-ton, 400-passenger ship recently underwent a drydock and refurbishment before starting service for Portuscale Cruises this year.