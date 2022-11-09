MSC: Record Month of Cruise Bookings in October

MSC Cruises said that it posted a monthly record number of passenger bookings in October, with nearly 400,000 bookings for its winter 2022-2023 and summer 2023 cruises.

The company said that vessels show higher than average historical occupancy levels for both seasons and MSC Cruises registered strong bookings for all sailing programs including the World Europa, the soon to be delivered MSC Seascape and MSC Euribia, which will come into service mid next year.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “October has been the strongest month for bookings in the entire history of our brand. This reflects the continued strong investments made in our fleet, which is one of the most modern in the industry with five new state-of-the-art vessels delivered in the last three years alone and more than any other brand since 2017.

“Our guests and travel partners also appreciate the continuously improving experience we provide on our elegant and sophisticated vessels, the truly global array of itinerary options available as well as our commitment to environmental sustainability,” he continued.

“Consumers are also flocking to our offering due to the excellent value for money all-inclusive holiday proposition cruises represent at all times but especially at this juncture.

“We are seeing a strong demand with an extended horizon in the medium to longer term to such an extent that guests and travel agent partners are starting to close bookings now to avoid the frustration of not being able to find the perfect holiday option for themselves or their customers in a few months’ time.

“These results reward the long-term vision that MSC Group continued to have for the business even during the pandemic, with investments not only in new ships but also in the quality of the guest experience.”