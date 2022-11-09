Cunard Pushes Back Introduction of New Queen Anne

Cunard Line has announced a delay to the introduction of its newest cruise ship, the Queen Anne.

Originally set to enter service in early 2024, the 3,000-guest ship will now debut in early May, with the Carnival Corporation-owned brand citing numerous challenges in shipbuilding, including the supply chain and energy shortages.

The ship is under construction for the iconic brand at Fincantieri.

“As a result, our new ship Queen Anne will be arriving slightly later than expected,” the company said in a statement.

“We have automatically transferred guests booked or waitlisted on the maiden voyage to the new seven-night maiden voyage, which will depart from Southampton on May 3 2024, visit La Coruna on 5 May 2024, Lisbon on May 7 2024 and then return to Southampton on May 10 2024.”

Queen Anne’s new maiden season voyages will include sailings from Southampton to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords. Voyages go on sale this December.

Joining the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Anne makes it four ships for Cunard Line in 2024.