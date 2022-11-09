Quantum

Norwegian Cruise Line Tweaks Prima Class Delivery Schedule

Norwegian Prima in Galveston

Norwegian Cruise Line is making changes to its upcoming ship delivery schedule, citing shipyard delays due to supply chain constraints. 

The Miami-based cruise line will now not get a new Prima Plus class ship in 2024, and instead round out the Prima class with Prima Plus class deliveries in 2025, 2026 and 2027, with 2026 featuring two new ship debuts, according to an investor presentation.

Originally, the company was set to get a single Prima Plus class ship in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

With the new Norwegian Prima debuting this past summer, the Norwegian Viva follows in 2023.

The Prima Plus class then rounds out the series of new Norwegian Cruise Line ships from Fincantieri, with four more ships scheduled for delivery. The Prima Plus ships are also bigger, going from 3,215 berths to 3,550 per ship.

