Celebrity Beyond Arrives in North America

The Celebrity Beyond celebrated its arrival in the New York region today, marking its much anticipated North American debut, according to a press release.

The latest in the Edge class, the Celebrity Beyond will officially set sail on its inaugural U.S. season from the Port of Bayonne on October 26.

The Celebrity Beyond and her crew of over 1,400, sailed into port at Cape Liberty, Bayonne with trailblazer Captain Kate McCue, the first and only American female cruise ship captain, on the Bridge, along with Captain Dimitris Kafetzis, who had the honor of completing the ship’s transatlantic crossing.

Following a series of European sailings earlier this summer, the ship now embarks for the first time from U.S shores on a variety of Caribbean itineraries.

"Today marks the start of a game-changing couple of weeks for our brand. Our newest, most awe-inspiring and expectation-defying ship, Celebrity Beyond, is making her North American debut in the Big Apple today; and next week we will officially name her with the amazing Simone Biles as the ship’s godmother,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “This ship is at the forefront of travel innovation - it’s a luxury resort, spa resort and culinary haven combined into one exceptional ‘Journey WonderFULL.’ There has never been a better time to journey to the world’s best places on one of the world’s best places.”