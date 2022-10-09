Curacao Ports Authority Launches New Cruise App

The Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) is launching a new app for the cruise industry.

Designed to allow those involved in the sector to better plan their operations, the CPA Cruise App is primarily targeted to the service providers that cater to cruise passengers.

According to the CPA, the new app allows for quick and timely access to useful information, with latest data on the schedule of cruise ships arrivals and departures.

Users will have easy access to details of the vessels, in addition to their berth locations, the port authority explained.

Integrated into the CPA's Vessel Traffic Management system, the app notifies all users as soon as a cruise ship arrives or departs.

The CPA Cruise App also allows users to choose to be notified in case there are any last-minute changes in the ports’ cruise schedule.

With its ship tracking features, the app can also be used by passengers and cruise enthusiasts to follow the cruise traffic in the Curaçao port, CPA said.

The CPA Cruise App is already available for download on the IOS system and will also be released for Android users later this week.

One of the most popular cruise destinations in the Southern Caribbean, Curaçao is a traditional stop for several cruise lines.

During the 2022-2023 cruise season, brands like Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, AIDA Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line are set to make regular calls at the island’s Willemstad port.

One of the highlights of the upcoming season is the Norwegian Prima. Set to make two visits to Curaçao – on October 20 and November 6 – the new Norwegian Cruise Line vessel entered service in September.