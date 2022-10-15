Holland America’s Winter Includes Return to Australia, South America, More

The 2022-2023 winter cruise season will mark the return of Holland America Line to multiple regions after its pandemic hiatus.

With its entire 11-ship fleet in service again, the premium brand from Carnival Corporation will offer cruises to the Caribbean, the West Coast, Australia, Asia and South America.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will also offer long-haul cruises to remote areas such as Tahiti and the Amazon, in addition to a full world cruise.

In another first, the global voyage is set to be operated by the larger Zuiderdam.

Taking over from the 1,440-passenger Zaandam, the 1,900-guest vessel will depart on the 128-night itinerary in January, sailing to a total of 61 ports in 30 different countries and islands.

Here’s the company’s full deployment breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660

Built: 2018

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Seven and 11 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean with two special ten- and 11-night cruises to Southern Caribbean in December

Sailing Season: October 22 to April 1

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2010

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Five to nine nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean, in addition to a five-night voyage to the Bahamas in November and a special nine-night Caribbean itinerary in December

Sailing Season: October 25 to March 12

Eurodam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2008

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Three to 11 nights

Itineraries: Regular ten- and 11-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean and the Panama Canal, in addition to week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries in December and a three-night voyage to the Bahamas in February

Sailing Season: October 29 to March 25

Rotterdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660

Built: 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Five to 11 nights

Itineraries: Regular ten- and 11-night itineraries to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, in addition to week-long itineraries to the Western and Eastern Caribbean in December and a five-night Bahamas cruise in March

Sailing Season: October 30 to March 29

Volendam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440

Built: 1999

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean

Sailing Season: December, March and April

West Coast and Panama Canal

Koningsdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660

Built: 2016

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: Five to 35 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the California Coast and the Mexican Riviera, in addition to longer voyages to Hawaii and the Sea of Cortez. In February, the program includes a special 35-night roundtrip voyage to Hawaii, Tahiti and the Marquesas

Sailing Season: October 29 to March 25

Zaandam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440

Built: 2000

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale and San Diego (United States)

Length: Seven to 16 nights

Itineraries: One-way Panama Canal cruises sailing between Fort Lauderdale and San Diego, in addition to seven- to 10-night Mexican Riviera and Sea of Cortez itineraries departing from San Diego

Sailing Season: January 5 to April 4

Australia and Asia

Noordam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900

Built: 2006

Homeports: Auckland (New Zealand), Sydney and Fremantle (Australia)

Length: 12 to 21 nights

Itineraries: Australia and New Zealand including Australia Circumnavigation and more

Sailing Season: November 21 to March 25

Westerdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900

Built: 2004

Homeports: Sydney (Australia), Auckland (New Zealand), Singapore and Yokohama (Japan)

Length: 11 to 16 nights

Itineraries: Australia and New Zealand in November and December, followed by Southeast Asia and Japan in February and March

Sailing Season: November 23 to March 27

South America

Oosterdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900

Built: 2003

Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina) and San Antonio (Chile)

Length: 14 to 22 nights

Itineraries: West Coast of South America, Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego, Falkland Islands and Antarctica

Sailing Season: November 19 to March 24

Volendam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440

Built: 1999

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 28 to 73 nights

Itineraries: 28-night cruise to Amazon in November, in addition to a 74-night South America circumnavigation itinerary starting in January

Sailing Season: November; January and February

World Cruise

Zuiderdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900

Built: 2002

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 128 nights

Itineraries: Global voyage sailing to 61 ports in 30 countries, including 20 visits around the African continent and eight overnight calls

Sailing Season: January 3 to May 12