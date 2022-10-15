Holland America’s Winter Includes Return to Australia, South America, More
The 2022-2023 winter cruise season will mark the return of Holland America Line to multiple regions after its pandemic hiatus.
With its entire 11-ship fleet in service again, the premium brand from Carnival Corporation will offer cruises to the Caribbean, the West Coast, Australia, Asia and South America.
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will also offer long-haul cruises to remote areas such as Tahiti and the Amazon, in addition to a full world cruise.
In another first, the global voyage is set to be operated by the larger Zuiderdam.
Taking over from the 1,440-passenger Zaandam, the 1,900-guest vessel will depart on the 128-night itinerary in January, sailing to a total of 61 ports in 30 different countries and islands.
Here’s the company’s full deployment breakdown:
Caribbean and Bahamas
Nieuw Statendam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660
Built: 2018
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Seven and 11 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean with two special ten- and 11-night cruises to Southern Caribbean in December
Sailing Season: October 22 to April 1
Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2010
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Five to nine nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean, in addition to a five-night voyage to the Bahamas in November and a special nine-night Caribbean itinerary in December
Sailing Season: October 25 to March 12
Eurodam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2008
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Three to 11 nights
Itineraries: Regular ten- and 11-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean and the Panama Canal, in addition to week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries in December and a three-night voyage to the Bahamas in February
Sailing Season: October 29 to March 25
Rotterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660
Built: 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Five to 11 nights
Itineraries: Regular ten- and 11-night itineraries to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, in addition to week-long itineraries to the Western and Eastern Caribbean in December and a five-night Bahamas cruise in March
Sailing Season: October 30 to March 29
Volendam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440
Built: 1999
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itineraries: Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean
Sailing Season: December, March and April
West Coast and Panama Canal
Koningsdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660
Built: 2016
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: Five to 35 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the California Coast and the Mexican Riviera, in addition to longer voyages to Hawaii and the Sea of Cortez. In February, the program includes a special 35-night roundtrip voyage to Hawaii, Tahiti and the Marquesas
Sailing Season: October 29 to March 25
Zaandam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440
Built: 2000
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale and San Diego (United States)
Length: Seven to 16 nights
Itineraries: One-way Panama Canal cruises sailing between Fort Lauderdale and San Diego, in addition to seven- to 10-night Mexican Riviera and Sea of Cortez itineraries departing from San Diego
Sailing Season: January 5 to April 4
Australia and Asia
Noordam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2006
Homeports: Auckland (New Zealand), Sydney and Fremantle (Australia)
Length: 12 to 21 nights
Itineraries: Australia and New Zealand including Australia Circumnavigation and more
Sailing Season: November 21 to March 25
Westerdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2004
Homeports: Sydney (Australia), Auckland (New Zealand), Singapore and Yokohama (Japan)
Length: 11 to 16 nights
Itineraries: Australia and New Zealand in November and December, followed by Southeast Asia and Japan in February and March
Sailing Season: November 23 to March 27
South America
Oosterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2003
Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina) and San Antonio (Chile)
Length: 14 to 22 nights
Itineraries: West Coast of South America, Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego, Falkland Islands and Antarctica
Sailing Season: November 19 to March 24
Volendam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440
Built: 1999
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 28 to 73 nights
Itineraries: 28-night cruise to Amazon in November, in addition to a 74-night South America circumnavigation itinerary starting in January
Sailing Season: November; January and February
World Cruise
Zuiderdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2002
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 128 nights
Itineraries: Global voyage sailing to 61 ports in 30 countries, including 20 visits around the African continent and eight overnight calls
Sailing Season: January 3 to May 12