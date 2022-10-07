Fleet Locations: Where In The World Are The Disney Ships?

After welcoming a new ship – the Disney Wish – to its fleet in July, Disney Cruise Line is getting ready for the upcoming winter cruise season.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of every ship of the fleet as of October 7, 2022:

Disney Treasure

Year Built: 2024

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Papenburg, Germany

Currently in early stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard, the new Disney Treasure is set to enter service in 2024. A sister to the Disney Wish, the LNG-powered vessel will feature a new design concept inspired by the theme of adventure.

Disney Wish

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Disney Wish is sailing a year-round program of short cruises to the Bahamas. Sailing from Disney’s homeport in Port Canaveral, the three- and four-night itineraries feature visits to Nassau and Castaway Cay – the company’s private island destination in the region.

Disney Fantasy

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Also sailing from Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy offers a year-round schedule of week-long cruises to the Caribbean. This week, the vessel is sailing to the Eastern Caribbean as part of an itinerary that includes calls to Tortola, St. Thomas and Castaway Cay.

Disney Dream

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

After debuting at its new Miami homeport earlier this year, the Disney Dream continues to offer short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean departing from South Florida. With itineraries ranging from four to five nights, the program includes visits to Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Castaway Cay, Nassau and more.

Disney Wonder

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. West Coast

Following a summer program in Alaska, the Disney Wonder is presently sailing on the West Coast. Based in San Diego, the 1999-built vessel is set to offer three to seven-night cruises to Baja and the Mexican Riviera through May 2024.

Disney Magic

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Status: In service

Location: U. S. East Coast

Returning from its summer schedule in Europe, the Disney Magic recently kicked off a fall season on the East Coast sailing from Manhattan. Extending through November, the program features five- to seven-night cruises to Bermuda, Canada and New England.