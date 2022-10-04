Quantum

Gwyneth Paltrow Joins the Celebrity Beyond for Goop at Sea Experience

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, who serves as a well-being advisor for Celebrity Cruises, was part of the nine-night cruise onboard the Celebrity Beyond that set sail from Barcelona on September 24 and anchored in Rome, Italy, according to a press release.

Celebrity Cruises is offering "Goop at Sea," a customized wellness experience that offers a number of transformative experiences and sessions coordinated by goop's wellness practitioners, as part of an exclusive partnership with goop and Gwyneth Paltrow, according to the company.

During the cruise, Paltrow also hosted an interview with Elle Vora on the ship and answered the audience’s questions. Meditations, fitness sessions, and other wellness activities were led by goop experts Isaac Boots, Jennifer Freed, and  Ellen Vora during the "Mind, Body, and Soul Sessions."

Guests were also nourished with pop-up experiences such as tastings, product trials, and massages, as well as gifts and surprises, curated by Paltrow’s goop.

Paltrow and the goop team provides tailored wellness offerings for Celebrity Cruises' fleet, such as on-demand wellness classes on stateroom TVs, a custom detox smoothie, and fitness tools for AquaClass stateroom guests, among others.

