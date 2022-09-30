New York City Eyeing Cruise Ship Charter for Migrant Housing

New York City officials are nearing a deal with to charter a cruise ship for up to six months to house migrants, according to a report in the New York Post.

Additional industry sources confirmed the validity of the plan to Cruise Industry News, but said berthing locations were still being evaluated.

New York City could use its cruise berths, pending availability, which would open up following the popular fall foliage season.

Cruise-ship berthing locations are available in both Brooklyn and Manhattan. The New York Post report also mentions Staten Island.

In addition, other states are said to be talking to cruise operators and charter brokers about the possibility of short- and long-term solutions to house immigrants.

Norwegian Cruise Line, which was cited in the New York Post report, did not return a request for comment.