Celebrity Cruises to Deploy Nine Ships in the Caribbean For Winter 2022-2023

For its first full winter season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Celebrity Cruises is deploying a total of nine ships in the Caribbean. In addition to the new Celebrity Beyond, two other Edge-Class ships and four Solstice-Class vessels will be sailing in the region during the winter.

The season will also see the premium brand offering varied itineraries in Australia, South America, the West Coast and the Galapagos.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the Winter 2022-2023. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Three to ten nights

Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to Southern and Eastern Caribbean departing from San Juan, in addition to varied itineraries departing from Fort Lauderdale in December and January

Sailing Season: October 15 to April 15

Celebrity Summit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Key West, Mexico, the Bahamas and more

Sailing Season: October 27 to April 22

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,886 guests

Built: 2011

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Four to ten nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Key West, Mexico and the Bahamas, in addition to ten-night voyages to Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Croix, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts and more

Sailing Season: November 3 to April 10

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,260 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Five to eight nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Honduras and more

Sailing Season: November 4 to April 16

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950 guests

Built: 2002

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: Five to ten nights

Itineraries: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean sailing to Panama, Mexico, St. Maarten, Colombia, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grand Cayman and others

Sailing Season: November 6 to April 7

Celebrity Edge

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Four to 11 nights

Itineraries: Southern Caribbean and Panama Canal visiting St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba and more

Sailing Season: November 7 to April 7

Celebrity Apex

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900 guests

Built: 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman, Belize, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and more

Sailing Season: November 12 to April 15

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,030 guests

Built: 2012

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Five to eight nights

Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Jamaica, Mexico, Bahamas, Grand Cayman, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and more

Sailing Season: November 13 to April 16

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850 guests

Built: 2009

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Nine to 11 nights

Itineraries: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Barbados, Martinique, Antigua and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Australia and New Zealand

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850 guests

Built: 2010

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Length: Three to 13 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting New Zealand, Fiji, the Great Barrier Reef, Tasmania, Tonga and more

Sailing Season: October 22 to April 19

South America

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Valparaiso (Chile)

Length: Nine to 14 nights

Itineraries: Brazil, Patagonia, Antarctica, Falklands and more

Sailing Season: December 12 to April 4

West Coast

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850 guests

Built: 2008

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: Seven and eight nights

Itineraries: Mexican Riviera and Pacific Coast visiting Cabo San Lucas, Catalina Island, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Monterey, San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Barbara and more

Sailing Season: September 24 to April 22

Galapagos

Celebrity Flora

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100 guests

Built: 2019

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Galapagos Expeditions sailing to Rabida Island, Puerto Egas, Elizabeth Bay, Las Bachas and others

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 16 guests

Built: 2007

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Galapagos expeditions visiting Black Turtle Cove, Sullivan Bay, Calega Tagus, Punta Espinoza and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Galapagos expeditions visiting North Seymour, South Plaza, Santa Fé Island, Puerto Ayora, Bahia Post Office and more

Sailing Season: Year-round