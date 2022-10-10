Celebrity Cruises to Deploy Nine Ships in the Caribbean For Winter 2022-2023
For its first full winter season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Celebrity Cruises is deploying a total of nine ships in the Caribbean. In addition to the new Celebrity Beyond, two other Edge-Class ships and four Solstice-Class vessels will be sailing in the region during the winter.
The season will also see the premium brand offering varied itineraries in Australia, South America, the West Coast and the Galapagos.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the Winter 2022-2023. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and Bahamas
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Three to ten nights
Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to Southern and Eastern Caribbean departing from San Juan, in addition to varied itineraries departing from Fort Lauderdale in December and January
Sailing Season: October 15 to April 15
Celebrity Summit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Key West, Mexico, the Bahamas and more
Sailing Season: October 27 to April 22
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,886 guests
Built: 2011
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Four to ten nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Key West, Mexico and the Bahamas, in addition to ten-night voyages to Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Croix, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts and more
Sailing Season: November 3 to April 10
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,260 guests
Built: 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Five to eight nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Honduras and more
Sailing Season: November 4 to April 16
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950 guests
Built: 2002
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: Five to ten nights
Itineraries: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean sailing to Panama, Mexico, St. Maarten, Colombia, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grand Cayman and others
Sailing Season: November 6 to April 7
Celebrity Edge
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900 guests
Built: 2018
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Four to 11 nights
Itineraries: Southern Caribbean and Panama Canal visiting St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba and more
Sailing Season: November 7 to April 7
Celebrity Apex
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900 guests
Built: 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman, Belize, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and more
Sailing Season: November 12 to April 15
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,030 guests
Built: 2012
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Five to eight nights
Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Jamaica, Mexico, Bahamas, Grand Cayman, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and more
Sailing Season: November 13 to April 16
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850 guests
Built: 2009
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Nine to 11 nights
Itineraries: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Barbados, Martinique, Antigua and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Australia and New Zealand
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850 guests
Built: 2010
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Length: Three to 13 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting New Zealand, Fiji, the Great Barrier Reef, Tasmania, Tonga and more
Sailing Season: October 22 to April 19
South America
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Valparaiso (Chile)
Length: Nine to 14 nights
Itineraries: Brazil, Patagonia, Antarctica, Falklands and more
Sailing Season: December 12 to April 4
West Coast
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850 guests
Built: 2008
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: Seven and eight nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera and Pacific Coast visiting Cabo San Lucas, Catalina Island, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Monterey, San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Barbara and more
Sailing Season: September 24 to April 22
Galapagos
Celebrity Flora
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100 guests
Built: 2019
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Galapagos Expeditions sailing to Rabida Island, Puerto Egas, Elizabeth Bay, Las Bachas and others
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 16 guests
Built: 2007
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Galapagos expeditions visiting Black Turtle Cove, Sullivan Bay, Calega Tagus, Punta Espinoza and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Galapagos expeditions visiting North Seymour, South Plaza, Santa Fé Island, Puerto Ayora, Bahia Post Office and more
Sailing Season: Year-round