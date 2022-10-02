AIDA Cruises Unveils Series of Cruises Sailing Roundtrip from Hamburg

AIDA Cruises is offering guests a series of itineraries sailing roundtrip from Hamburg for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to a press release.

Highlighting the selection of sailings, the AIDAsol will set sail on October 26, 2022, and call at 43 ports in 20 different countries, pass the International Date Line and cross the equator twice. Stops include Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, and Chile. From there, the cruise will continue west via Tahiti, Bora Bora, Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and Australia to Mauritius. The guests welcome the New Year in Sydney and the vessel will head back to Hamburg via South Africa, Namibia, Tenerife, and Madeira, according to AIDA Cruises.

The itinerary includes guest appearances by artists such as author Elisabeth Herrmann and crime writer Viola Möbius which will offer entertainment and workshops onboard. The AIDA World Cruise 2022-2023 can also be booked on shorter legs.

Other highlights include the "Great Winter Break" itinerary onboard the AIDAbella between November 12, 2022, and December 8, 2022, which will take guests to the Canary Islands.

As part of the AIDA Selection program, the AIDAbella will offer three "Autumnal Northern Lights" cruises from/to Hamburg in October 2022. Guests travel along the Norwegian coast via Narvik, Tromso, and Alta in Northern Norway, returning via Leknes, Trondheim, and Alesund between October 2 and 15.

Guests looking for a winter adventure in the far north can opt for the Selection voyages onboard the AIDAsol to Norway from February to April 2023. Additionally, the AIDAprima will embark on a Metropolitan Tour from Hamburg, offering travelers a chance to explore the Christmas markets around Europe throughout the winter season.