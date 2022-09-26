Canada Drops COVID-19 Entry Requirements for Cruise Passengers

Transport Canada has announced that starting October 1, 2022, all COVID-19 border requirements, including vaccination, mandatory use of ArriveCAN, and any testing and quarantine/isolation requirements will end for all travellers entering Canada whether by land, air or sea, according to a statement.

Prior to this cruise guests were required to download and use the ArriveCAN app, and provide proof of vaccination plus a negative COVID-19 test result.

“We applaud these decisions by Transport Canada to make visiting the country easier and more convenient for all guests sailing our popular Alaska and Canada/New England itineraries, and look forward to welcoming everyone on our incredible Alaska and Canadian cruises,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Alaska and Canadian cruises are among the most desired vacation options in the world, and we look forward to welcoming everyone who’s waited the past three years for this market to fully open.”

According to Transport Canada, a set of guidelines will remain to protect passengers and crew, which will align with the approach used in the United States.