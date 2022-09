Costa Cruises Restart Update: Additional Ship Resuming Service in October

Another cruise ship is resuming service for Costa Cruises in October, as the Costa Favolosa welcomes guests back for its first cruise in two and a half years.

Nine Ships Currently in Service

A total of nine cruise ships are presently in service for Costa Cruises. With most of its capacity concentrated in the Mediterranean, Carnival’s Italian brand is offering itineraries around Europe.

Here are the ships currently in service:

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice/Marghera and Bari (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands and Italy visiting Katakolon, Santorini, Mykonos and Bari

Costa Firenze

Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests

Date: In service since February 18, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo and Cagliari

Costa Toscana

Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests

Date: In service since March 5, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); and Valencia (Spain)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Savona, Civitavecchia, Salerno, Ibiza, Valencia and Marseille

Costa Diadema

Capacity at 100%: 3,700 guests

Date: In service since March 14, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy); Marseille (France); and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: 3 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western Mediterranean, in addition to 14-night itineraries to Greece and Turkey

Costa Venezia

Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests

Date: In service since May 1, 2022

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands and Turkey visiting Piraeus, Mykonos, Rhodes, Heraklion, Izmir, Bodrum, Kusadasi and more

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: In service since May 1, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Kiel (Germany); Lisbon (Portugal); Savona (Italy) and more

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itineraries: Western Europe and Mediterranean visiting Lisbon, Cádiz, Malaga, Cartagena, Marseille and more

Costa Smeralda

Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests

Date: In service since May 7, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseille, Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo

Costa Pacifica

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: In service since June 4, 2022

Homeport: Bari and Savona (Italy); Marseille (France); and Barcelona (Spain)

Region: Mediterranean

Length: 6 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Concluding a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean ahead of a series of 14-night sailings to the Canary Islands, Madeira and Morocco

Costa Fortuna

Capacity at 100%: 2,720 guests

Date: In service since June 11, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy); Tarragona and Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itineraries: Short Western Mediterranean cruises visiting Spain, Italy and France

Costa Favolosa Resuming Service in October

In October, the Costa Favolosa is set to join the company’s active lineup. Returning for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the vessel will kick off a series of short cruises in the Mediterranean before embarking on a transatlantic crossing to Brazil.

Two additional Costa ships are currently out of service: the Costa Serena and the Costa Magica. While the first continues to wait for the opening of the cruise markets in the Far East, the second is still lacking a restart plan.

Here are the planned service resumption dates and details:

Costa Favolosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: October 7, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Tarragona (Spain)

Length: 3 nights

First itinerary: Marseille and Savona

Costa Serena

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: TBD

Region: Asia

Homeport: TBD

Length: TBD

First itinerary: TBD

Costa Magica

Capacity at 100%: 2,720 guests

Date: TBD

Region: TBD

Homeport: TBD

Length: TBD

First itinerary: TBD