Celestyal Removes COVID-19 Protocols for 2023

Celestyal Ship

Celestyal Cruises has announced the removal of its COVID-19 vaccination, proof of COVID recovery and pre-departure testing requirements for all guests on sailings commencing on or after March 2, 2023, unless required by local regulations, according to a press release.

All Celestyal crew members will continue to be fully-vaccinated, and the company encourages guests aged 12 and over to be fully-vaccinated. Regardless of vaccination status, Celestyal will continue to recommend that all guests get tested at their convenience prior to travel to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. Testing results will no longer be required to board Celestyal’s ships. For the remainder of 2022, Celestyal will maintain current, relaxed protocols, which were previously announced.

“The health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve is our top priority and we continue to monitor and adjust to the evolving global situation,” said Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden. “Our crew will continue to maintain our stringent hygiene protocols based upon the most up-to-date guidelines from the European Healthy Gateways, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and Greek health authorities. We look forward to welcoming all guests for the immersive experience that we are known for as we explore the unique destinations of the Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean.”

