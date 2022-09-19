Costa Cruises Simplifies COVID-19 Protocols

Costa Cruises is updating its COVID-19-related health protocols, making its vacations even more accessible, according to a press release.

Starting Oct. 8, new simple procedures will allow guests to enjoy onboard and shoreside activities without restrictions, the company said.

The main changes concern Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the United Arab Emirates, where fully vaccinated guests will no longer have to undergo pre-embarkation testing. In addition, in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, unvaccinated guests with negative pre-embarkation antigen tests will also be able to embark.

In Mediterranean (excluding Greece) and the Caribbean cruises lasting less than 14 nights, guests who have completed the COVID-19 vaccination will be able to embark on the ships without having to undergo any more pre-embarkation tests.

Guests have not been vaccinated or cured from COVID-19 will also be able to travel with Costa in these destinations, simply showing at the embarkation an official certification of the negative result of an antigenic swab (or also RT-PCR molecular swab, at guest's choice) performed within 48 hours of embarkation time.

All cruises calling in Greece will continue to be available only to fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and recovered guests, and who have undergone antigen testing with a negative result within 48 hours of embarkation.

On cruises visiting Morocco, guests without full vaccination will be required to take an additional RT-PCR molecular test on board 48 hours prior to entry into the country. As for Caribbean cruises, shore leave of unvaccinated guests in Barbados, St. Vincent and St. Marteen is permitted only with a negative result of an antigen test performed 24 or 48 hours prior to the ship's arrival. These tests, as well as those scheduled prior to enter Morocco, can be done onboard Costa ships at a special price.

Cruises in the UAE, Oman and Qatar are currently available only to fully vaccinated guests, but with no pre-embarkation testing required.

Around-the-World, transatlantic cruises, and generally all cruises longer than 14 nights, require guests to be fully vaccinated and take an antigen test with a negative result within 48 hours of embarkation time. In addition, mask use onboard will be mandatory in public areas during the first seven days of the cruise, while in other destinations (Mediterranean, Caribbean, UAE) mask use is simply recommended.