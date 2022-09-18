Royal Caribbean's Voyager Returns to the United States After Ten Years

Ten years after its last visit to the country, the Voyager of the Seas is returning to the United States today.

Docked in Boston, the 1999-built ship is concluding a transatlantic crossing ahead of a series of Canada and New England cruises.

Extending through October, the fall program includes six week-long cruises departing from the Flynn Cruiseport Boston.

With different itineraries, the sailings include visits to several ports, including Halifax, Saint John, Bar Harbor, Charlottetown, Portland and others.

Voyager’s last visit to a stateside port took place on April 12, 2012. At the day, the vessel departed New Orleans on a repositioning voyage to Spain.

Following a long period sailing exclusively in the Asia-Pacific region, the Royal Caribbean International vessel returned to the Western Hemisphere earlier this year.

Resuming service for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 142,000-ton ship offered a summer season in Northern Europe that marked its debut in the region.

The program featured seven- to 11-night itineraries to Scandinavia and the Baltic visiting Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Poland and more.

In November, the Voyager is also set to return to the Caribbean for a winter season sailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Once the world’s largest cruise ship, the Voyager of the Seas is the lead vessel in a series of five ships known as Voyager-Class.

After originally entering service in 1999, the 3,100-guest vessel spent most of its time cruising in the Caribbean before being transferred to the Far East in 2012.

As part of Royal Caribbean’s investment in the region, the vessel sailed from several local homeports, including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tianjin and Yokohama.

The Voyager also sailed in Southeast Asia and Australia during the period, with cruises departing from Singapore, Sydney and more.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the ship underwent a major renovation in 2019.

As part of the Royal Amplified program, a fleet modernization effort, the $97-million refit added new features, redesigned spaces and new cabins to the ship.