Holland America Line Brings Back Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage

Holland America Line is bringing back its Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage in 2024 for the first time in more than ten years, according to a press release.

The 94-day sailing aboard the Volendam is scheduled to depart on January 3, 2024, sailing roundtrip from San Diego, California, as Holland America Line continues to add longer voyages departing from a North America homeport, according to the company.

"It's been more than 10 years since we've offered this Grand Voyage itinerary, and we listened to our guests who requested that we bring it back. The San Diego departure makes it easy for our North American guests to explore this region and make it a memorable journey along the way,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line.

Guests on this Australia expedition will experience the Great Barrier Reef, the wonders of Hawaii and the South Pacific, and the landscapes of New Zealand, all without air travel from the United States or Canada involved.

"Australia continues to be a sought-after cruising destination, and by offering it as a Grand Voyage we're able to take our time and feature other beautiful locales like the islands of the South Pacific, New Zealand and the Great Barrier Reef," added Bodensteiner.

Highlights of the 2024 Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage include 43 ports of call, four overnight stays in Fremantle (Perth), Sydney, Auckland, and Papeete, two days of scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef, explorations of the Ribbon Reef and Far North regions, a stop at Komodo Island, as well as cruising through the Torres Strait and Milford Sound.

The company also offers two shorter segments of the sailing: 58 days from San Diego to Sydney and 36 days from Sydney to San Diego.